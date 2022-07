New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/PNN): Mauritius-based AG Dynamic Funds Limited has picked up a stake in Shubham Polyspin Ltd which is the global market leader in the polypropylene yarn industry. The multibagger stock has delivered a fabulous return of over 78 per cent in one year.

AG Dynamic Funds Limited bought 1.02 lakh shares of Shubham Polyspin at Rs 215 per share, BSE bulk deal data showed. The fund house picked up equity shares from the open market on July 14.

Shubham Polyspin Ltd has become a much sought-after brand in the polypropylene yarn sector across the globe. The global polypropylene industry is witnessing tremendous progress due to the emergence of new applications, technological advancements and increasing demand for accessible and affordable packaging solutions.

Shares of Shubham Polyspin closed at Rs 215.50, up 0.87 per cent from the previous close on the BSE.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

