Calicut (Kerala) [India], March 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To bring an effective change in the way healthcare services are delivered across various states and to address unique healthcare problems faced by people in rural areas and villages, MaverixPro, the fin-tech startup is foraying into the healthcare segment by opening its first clinic at Malappuram district in Kerala.

The company has plans to open clinics in every panchayat & will be a technologically backed organization where the patients can access remote consultations using state-of-the-art technology.

South India expansion is expected to be initiated post the first phase. While the major healthcare providers concentrate on Tier 1 Cities, MaverixPro Healthcare concentrates on offering solutions to major healthcare challenges posed in rural areas including the absence of specialised doctors, outdated diagnostic equipment, unavailability of key drugs, and lack of infrastructure.

The company has also entered the fashion and clothing industry with its signature fashion brand, Hwakira. Socially committed to its core and standing up for a cause, Hwakira is also an NFT fashion brand. It will have its own production units, employing and empowering women. The brand aims to give a thrust to the local artists and designers, giving them an opportunity to be a part of the wider fashion industry.

Established in 2019, the company is steered to success by its Chairman and MD David Carmel Alex, a dynamic youngster. As a multi-entity company, MaverixPro enters niche markets after thorough market opportunity assessment, and creates the desired ecosystem by hiring top talent. Backed by research and financial education as its key drivers, the company has made socio-economic sustainability a part of its core offering.

When the pandemic wreaked havoc on the nation's economy, some startups managed to prosper, flourish and make it big, cashing in on the unique opportunity. MaverixPro Ltd. is one such company that was started with the aim of bringing financial freedom to society through financial education, took advantage of the pandemic induced Ed-Tech surge combined with digital adaptability and soared to excellence setting out a strong model of sustainability.

The company has founded MaverixPro Life Foundation with three goals namely women empowerment, supporting the younger generation and supporting social causes. The various projects started under this will benefit many people. "The company would soon enter Consumables industry, Property Management, and Retail," says David Carmel Alex.

