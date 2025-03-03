NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 3: Max Estates Limited (Max Estates), known for its visionary approach in enhancing quality of life through its WorkWell and LiveWell experiences, unveils a new culinary chapter with the launch of EatWell by Diva in the capital city of Delhi. Chef Ritu Dalmia, the founder of this vibrant new dining destination, offers a thoughtful blend of India's diverse food traditions with the modern pace of city life, all while reflecting Max Estates' core ethoses.

Also Read | Best Crypto To Buy Now: Is Aureal One Leading the Pack in the Crypto World?.

EatWell by Diva is more than just a restaurant - it's an experience where food, fun, and fellowship come together. Rooted in a philosophy of nourishing both body and soul, EatWell offers a thoughtfully curated menu featuring classic Indian favorites from across the country, as well as lighter, balanced, and hearty options.

Chef Ritu Dalmia, celebrated for her innovative and soulful approach to cuisine, brings her passion for creating memorable food experiences to EatWell by Diva. Commenting on this exciting new venture, Chef Dalmia said, "Our vision with EatWell is simple: to create a space where food brings people together, evoking the stories, nostalgia, and emotions that come with sharing a meal. Whether you're grabbing a quick bite or sitting down for a leisurely experience, EatWell offers something for everyone, crafted with care and authenticity."

Also Read | IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli Bags 'Fielder of the Match' Medal After Win Over New Zealand (Watch Video).

Max Estates continues its legacy of designing spaces that foster well-being and a sense of community. EatWell aligns with this vision, offering a welcoming space that encourages connection over food. The space is designed to be warm and inviting, perfect for individuals, families, or groups to pause from their busy routines and enjoy the simple pleasures of food and togetherness.

Sahil Vachani, Vice Chairman & MD, Max Estates states, "With EatWell by Diva, we wanted to create an experience that aligns with our broader philosophy of living and working well. By partnering with Chef Ritu Dalmia, we're bringing the joy of food to the forefront, offering a space that invites people to slow down, enjoy good food, and connect with others."

The menu at EatWell is as diverse as India's culinary landscape. Featuring dishes that bring together the best of regional flavors, the offerings include a range of options for every palate, from comforting classics to fresh healthy choices. The hero of course are dishes that truly embody the EatWell ethos like the Quinoa Bhel, Govindbhog Khichdi or the Tiffin of the day that changes based on the seasons pick of ingredients. The food is cooked using old practices that are not seen in many Indian homes anymore with pure ingredients like ghee and unadulterated spices. The beverages are also all freshly prepared, like cold press juices and smoothies with any added sugars along with Indian classics like chai and filter coffee.

The ambiance of EatWell by Diva echoes Max Estates' commitment to sustainability and community well-being. The restaurant features modern, rustic design elements that make the space as delightful as the food it serves. With an emphasis on biodegradable packaging and sustainable sourcing, EatWell reflects Max Estates' broader focus on responsible living.

Building on this vision, Max Estates intends to establish EatWell across all its developments, enriching communities with spaces that truly delight.

As Max Estates continues to build spaces that enhance life, EatWell by Diva stands as a testament to the belief that food can be a source of joy, connection, and well-being. The restaurant is open for dine-in and online orders from 11:30 AM to 8:30 PM. The grand opening in Delhi marks the beginning of a flavorful journey, welcoming everyone to experience what it truly means to EatWell.

Established in 2016, Max Estates Limited is a leading Real Estate developer in the NCR region. With the purpose of 'Enhancing Quality of Life through spaces it creates', it has chosen to create premium commercial and residential spaces in Delhi NCR. The company has developed a very well diversified portfolio of real estate across the two asset classes in Delhi NCR and in this pursuit has partnered with New York Life Insurance Company (NYL) particularly for commercial office platform.

Its marquee delivered projects include a one-of-its-kind commercial office space Max Towers, on the edge of South Delhi that opened its doors in 2019, Max House - a re-development of office campus, Max Square, located on a primary office vector - Noida Expressway and, 222 Rajpur, a luxury residential villa community on Rajpur Road, Dehradun.

It has two under construction commercial office projects - Max Square Two, adjacent to Max Square and a project located on main Golf Course Extension Road marking its entry in commercial office segment in Gurugram.

On the residential front, the company has successfully launched and sold its both phases of its first project in Delhi NCR, Estate 128 in Noida, which is currently under construction. It also has successfully launched and sold its second project, Estate 360 in Gurugram - Delhi NCR's first intergenerational community at scale-in the second half of CY 2024 in Gurugram. Max Estates also has a real estate services & management company - Max Asset Services. Max Estates Limited is listed on NSE and BSE.

Ritu Dalmia is recognized as one of India's finest chefs & innovative entrepreneurs. She opened the first ever Italian restaurant in India in 1993, after which she worked in London before returning to India and founding Riga Foods in 2000. Currently it owns and operates 9 or 10 restaurants in cafe and fine-dining formats in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Milan and Dubai. She also is widely recognised as the go-to F&B curator for some of the industry's most sought-after events, global conferences and elite weddings. Diva Catering, Dalmia's catering vertical, has executed numerous turnkey events across the world, flying in and collaborating with Michelin-starred restaurants and chefs.

Apart from the restaurants and catering she has hosted several TV shows on Italian food, culture and travel to initiate, expose and educate the Indian viewers to the nuances of the Italian way of life. Her shows have a viewership of over 11 Mn people and written 3 cookbooks.

Ritu has been conferred with the Ordine della Stella d'Italia, as an officer of the Italian state, for her services to promote & champion Italian tourism & gastronomy in 2017.

For further details, please contact

Investor Contact

Max Estates Limited

CIN - U70200PB2016PLC040200

Nitin Kumar Kansal - Chief Financial Officer

Email: nitin.kansal@maxestates.in.

www.maxestates.in.

Investor Relations Partner

Strategic Growth Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U74140MH2010PTC204285

Shogun Jain / Mr. Deven Dhruva

Email: shogun.jain@sgapl.net / deven.dhruva@sgapl.net

Tel: +91 7738377756 / +91 9833373300

www.sgapl.net.

Press Contact

Max Estates Limited

CIN - U70200PB2016PLC040200

Sylvia Lalthianghlimi

Email: sylvia.lalthianghlimi@maxestates.in

Tel: +91 9873959574

www.maxestates.in.

Ad Factors PR Private Limited

Subrat Kumar Sarangi

Email: subrat.sarangi@adfactorspr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project related issues are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results changed assumptions or other factors.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)