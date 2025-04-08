BusinessWire India

Hamburg [Germany]/ New Delhi [India], April 8: Maxposure Limited, a global leader in Aviation Entertainment and Content Marketing solutions, today announces the strategic acquisition of Neutral Digital, a London-based visionary innovator specialising in immersive experiences, CGI and XR-driven aviation solutions. More than just a business transaction, this acquisition sets a new benchmark in aviation experience. Neutral Digital's expertise in groundbreaking immersive and interactive technologies seamlessly complements Maxposure's inflight entertainment solutions, signalling the next era of passenger engagement. Prakash Johari, Founder and CEO of Maxposure, commented: "This marks a transformative chapter for Maxposure. By combining our aviation-focused solutions with Neutral Digital's capabilities, we're revolutionising passenger experience with next-generation inflight technology that doesn't just meet airline requirements; it anticipates them. This integration positions us at the forefront of creating immersive, seamless experiences that redefine what's possible in the skies." Christian Grou, CEO of Neutral Digital, added: "The digital world is rapidly moving towards the third dimension, and we are at the forefront of that revolution. This partnership accelerates our vision and strengthens our ability to deliver transformative solutions to airlines worldwide." Neutral Digital, headquartered in London, collaborates with global industry leaders, including Boeing, Airbus, Qatar Airways, Emirates, British Airways, Lufthansa, Etihad, Panasonic, Viasat and WestJet, creating compelling, emotionally engaging narratives that drive value.

Also Read | Siblings Day 2025 Funny Memes and Jokes: When Sibling Rivalry Meets Laughter! Hilarious Meme Templates, Instagram Posts and Images That Are Annoyingly Relatable!.

Acquisition Highlights:

* Maxposure to strategically invest in Neutral Digital's growth and technology development.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Sanjay Bangar Praises Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain Rajat Patidar's Tactical Brilliance After RCB's 12-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians.

* Cross-selling synergies and expanded global presence to accelerate market growth.

* Neutral Digital to maintain operational independence within the Maxposure portfolio.

This acquisition reinforces Maxposure's commitment to delivering innovative aviation solutions, combining pioneering technology with industry-leading expertise to redefine inflight engagement and unlock new revenue opportunities for airlines globally.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)