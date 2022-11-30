Mazaplay.net has been awarded as the presenting sponsor of team Northern Warriors for Abu Dhabi T10 league 2022 season 6

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/PNN): Abu Dhabi T10 League is a ten-over format cricket league in the United Arab Emirates. Matches are 10-over-a-side and the duration of each match is 90 minutes. The league is owned by T Ten Sports Management and approved by the Emirates Cricket Board.

A total of 8 teams will participate in this league.

1. Bengal Tigers

2. Delhi Bulls

3. Northern Warriors

4. Deccan Gladiators

5. The Chennai Braves

6. Team Abu Dhabi

7. Morrisville SAMP Army

8. New York Strikers

The tournament will take place from November 23 to December 4, 2022, with all games taking place at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The 2022 T10 League will be played entirely at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Northern Warriors T10 Cricket League 2022 Season 6Squad Info

Abhimanyu Mithun

Dushmantha Chameera

Gus Atkinson

Hamdan Tahir

Isuru Udana

Junaid Siddique

Liam Dawson

Mohammad Irfan

Rayad Emrit

Usman Khan

Adam Hose

Adam Lyth

Chris Green

Kennar Lewis

Reece Topley

Rovman Powell (c)

Sherfane Rutherford

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wayne Parnell

Now talking about Mazaplay.net, is an online sports news platform provides you with the most recent and remarkable sports news. It's your daily dose of cricket news, rankings, football features, kabaddi, event predictions, and more!

Mazaplay.net includes news about cricket, football, kabaddi, tennis, event predictions, and more. Mazaplay.net is your go-to resource for everything sports-related.

Recently Mazaplay.net was awarded as an associate sponsor of the India Vs New Zealand series. Also Mazaplay.net has been rewarded as the title sponsor of the Mumbai Tennis Cricket Premier League which is going to start from December 8, 2022.

