Business News | MBA Wallah Students Achieve Record-Breaking Success; Over 160 Secure Admissions in Top IIMs & B-Schools

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 19: MBA Wallah, the management exam preparation arm of education company PhysicsWallah (PW), has announced a significant milestone, with over 160 students securing admissions to some of India's leading business schools, including the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other premier institutions.

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To celebrate this achievement, MBA Wallah recently hosted a results celebration, Spotlight'26, an event that brought together students, their families, and faculty members to recognise the dedication, perseverance, and hard work behind these accomplishments.

Students received offers from some of India's most prestigious management institutions, including the top Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and leading business schools, including-

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- IIM Ahmedabad

- IIM Bangalore

- IIM Calcutta

- IIM Kozhikode

- IIM Mumbai

- IIM Ranchi

- IIM Kashipur

- IIM Bodh Gaya

- IIM Sambalpur

- IIM Jammu

- FMS Delhi

- XLRI

- MDI Gurgaon

- IIT Delhi

- IIFT Delhi

- Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)

- Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar (XIMB)

- IMT Ghaziabad

- NIT Trichy

And several other leading management institutions. In addition to these admissions, over 200 MBA Wallah students scored 95th percentile and above in CAT 2025, highlighting the impact of MBA Wallah's student-centric learning and mentorship ecosystem.

Out of the students starting their Business school journeys, Lakshay Gupta (IIM Bengaluru) said, "Preparing for CAT alongside a full-time job was challenging, and there were days when balancing work and studies felt overwhelming. What kept me going was the belief that consistent effort would eventually pay off. MBA Wallah's mentorship and resources helped me stay focused throughout my preparation. I am grateful to my family, friends, and mentors who supported me every step of the way."

Adding to the same, Navya Jain (IIM Kozhikode) said, "Preparing for CAT while managing work and personal responsibilities was not easy, but it taught me the value of resilience and discipline. Growing up in a single-parent household, I drew constant inspiration from my mother's strength and sacrifices. The mentorship and support I received during my preparation helped me stay confident and focused. I am immensely thankful to my family and mentors at MBA Wallah for being part of this journey."

Speaking at the event, Manish Kumar, Chief Project Officer, PhysicsWallah (PW), said, "These results reflect the hard work and determination of our students, many of whom balanced preparation with professional and personal responsibilities. At PW, our efforts have always been directed towards making academic support and mentorship accessible so that students can pursue ambitious goals with confidence. We congratulate them on this milestone and wish them continued success in the journeys ahead."

Over the years, MBA Wallah has consistently focused on building a strong preparation ecosystem for management aspirants. The CAT 2025 outcomes reflect this commitment, with students securing admissions to leading business schools across the country. PhysicsWallah (PW) will continue to support them through interviews, admissions, and the next phase of their academic and professional journeys.

About PhysicsWallah (PW)

PhysicsWallah Limited (PW), an education platform, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW aims to facilitate education through online, offline and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2014, PW now offers education to students through its native app, tech-enabled offline and hybrid centres, and YouTube channels. PW's offerings span various educational segments, including test preparation, a skilling vertical, coaching for higher education, and facilitating education abroad, with programmes available in multiple vernacular languages.

PhysicsWallah Limited was listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (Bombay Stock Exchange) on November 18, 2025.

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