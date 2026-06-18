Business News | MCC Public School Aims History with 51 Individual Elite World Record Attempts

VMPL

Tamil Nadu [India], June 18: MCC Public School, a pioneering CBSE institution under the 191-year-old MCC Association, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the seven-day "MCC World Records Festival 2026," featuring 51 individual world record attempts to be certified by Elite World Records, Asian Book of Records, Indian Book of Records, and Tamilan Book of Records.

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P.C.R. Suresh, Chairperson - Schools Committee & Board of Directors, MCC Association, shared: "This festival embodies MCC's legacy of excellence. Watching our students push boundaries across 51 categories fills us with immense pride and inspiration."

Dr. G.J. Manohar, Secretary, MCC Association, stated: "These young achievers reflect MCC's century-old vision of holistic education. Their courage to attempt world records at such tender ages is truly remarkable."

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Correspondent and Principal Dr. Jolly Saji Mathew shared that the school initially planned 6 team records and 4 individual records to mark a decade of excellence, but student and parent enthusiasm expanded the vision. "51 students voluntarily came forward attempting individual records, spanning academics, sports, robotics, arts, memory, and endurance -- transforming this into a much larger celebration," he said.

Among which Jagdheeswar.G of Grade X-B will attempt to solve more than 600 three-row mental arithmetic addition problems while simultaneously playing chess against 10 opponents in 60 minutes. Samanta.F of Grade IX-B will attempt a 12-hour badminton marathon against the maximum opponents.

Leondro Raj.L of Grade II-A will identify 200 brand logos in five minutes, while P.L.Joshua Melvin of UKG-A will answer 200 general knowledge questions within five minutes. N.Aadya Sunanda of UKG-A will read 300 sight words in 12 minutes.

Surekavarsha.M of Grade XI-B will perform a classical dance with more than 30 different dance properties in one hour. Sri Anjana of Grade X-B will author and publish 150 non-fiction stories in a book. S.Surya Prasanna of Grade VIII-B will complete more than 100 Pyraminx solves while skating continuously for 30 minutes. Roy Edric of Grade VII-B will demonstrate and explain more than 30 STEAM experiments and projects in one hour.

P.Maithesh Kumar of Grade VI-A will recall biographies of 100 famous personalities in response to prompts within one hour. Leandra Gracelin.K of Grade V-A will assemble 25 semi-functional robotic models in three hours.

Leonard Paul.K of LKG-B will recall 250 early learning facts while dancing simultaneously in five minutes. M.Sivakailash of Grade X-B will attempt to cover five kilometres by running continuously on a 400-metre track in 30 minutes.

Nithilan.A of Grade I-C will answer 200 general knowledge questions in 15 minutes. Mahilan of LKG-A will identify 100 digital images of animals in two minutes and 30 seconds. R.Jude Samuel of Grade VI-A will solve 15 Rubik's Cubes while simultaneously solving 200 mental arithmetic problems in 20 minutes. Faithlyn Celesta of Grade II-B will sing 45 choir songs in one hour.

E.R.Joel Chris of Grade V-B will assemble 36 robotic models in four hours. P. Chris Bezalel of Grade VIII-A will complete 30 consecutive 100-metre running laps covering three kilometres in 30 minutes. Jessica Jones of Grade IX-A will author and publish 200 freestyle poems, while J.Keshika Jones of Grade XII-A will author and publish 200 fictional stories.

G.Adona Jane of LKG-A will identify 200 digital images and recall their unique attributes using associative memory techniques in 10 minutes. R.Derick of LKG-A will identify 150 digital images of animals and sea creatures in five minutes.

V. Haana Olive of Grade II-A will recall 250 sight words while simultaneously making 25 origami boats in 20 minutes. M.Mohamed Saifullah of Grade V-A will attempt a nine-hour cooking marathon while reciting Surahs from the Quran.

J.Rithul Krishna of Grade IV-B will solve 250 three-row mental arithmetic problems while simultaneously solving 10 Rubik's Cubes and colouring one image in 10 minutes.

Ethan Teunis of Grade XII-A will demonstrate 500 physics concepts, definitions and formulae in 30 minutes. S.Jonathan Samuel of Grade VII-B will attempt a 12-hour book reading marathon.

V.K. Baby Janani of Grade XI-A will complete 25 pencil sketches in eight hours. Tejash.R.V. of Grade II-A will solve 300 two-row arithmetic problems while simultaneously performing vegetable print art in 20 minutes.

Ryaan Roshin of Grade X-A will type 1,000 words on a laptop in 30 minutes. Saivishnu.P.S. of UKG-A will recite multiplication tables from one to 10 while completing five dot-to-dot drawings in 10 minutes.

Timoi Caleb of Grade VIII-A will demonstrate 150 mathematical concepts, definitions and formulae while skating and dribbling basketballs simultaneously in 20 minutes. Dev Prasath of Grade IX-B will complete 25 pencil shades in four hours. Bennett.J.Nathaniel of Grade I-A will make 15 clay models in one hour.

Riaan Siddhartha of Grade II-A will identify 100 human anatomical structures in response to prompts within five minutes. Dhruv John of Grade IV-A will complete a 20 x 50 metre elite shuttle run in 16 minutes.

V. Tarakeshwar of Grade IV-B will solve 250 arithmetic addition and subtraction problems while simultaneously performing western dance in 10 minutes. Ruth Samuel of Grade VI-A will attempt a 12-hour Bible reading marathon. Assad Yaseer of Grade VII-B will demonstrate 500 science concepts, definitions and formulae while simultaneously making 50 origami models in 30 minutes.

Nganba Goumei of Grade IX-A will complete 100 paintings in 24 hours. Immanuel Bently of Grade I-C will solve 250 arithmetic addition problems while simultaneously colouring one picture in 10 minutes. M.Mithran of LKG-B will recall 200 early learning facts while simultaneously building 10 paper cup pyramids in 10 minutes. Saatvik J of Grade I-C will solve 100 picture puzzles in 15 minutes.

Pokkisha K of UKG-B will recall 200 early learning facts in seven minutes. P.Benny Felix of Grade I-A will create five thumbprint artworks in one hour. A.Charvi of Grade I-A will identify 150 vocabulary words from digital images in nine minutes. Juan Melden Joshua P of Grade VIII-B will create 20 anime line art sketches digitally in three hours.

S.J.Ishitha Shankari of Grade VI-B will attempt a 12-hour painting marathon. R. Rivqahsingh of Grade VI-A will make 250 origami models in three hours. R.Reuelsingh of Grade XI-A will capture 100 shadow photography images in one hour as part of his world record attempt.

The festival reflects the school's commitment to nurturing creativity, discipline, resilience and leadership among its students, she concluded.

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