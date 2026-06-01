Business News | Mccain Foods India's Spud Report Reveals 74% Indians Crave Fries Late at Night, Among Highest Globally

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 1: Marking International Potato Day on 30th May, McCain Foods unveiled the inaugural McCain Spud Report, a global study exploring how consumers across markets enjoy fries and potatoes in their everyday lives. Conducted with Pollara Strategic Insights across 11 countries and over 12,000 respondents, including more than 1,000 consumers from India, the report captures evolving snacking habits, comfort eating trends and unique consumer behaviours.

Also Read | Zee Bags Streaming and TV Broadcast Rights for FIFA World Cup 2026, To Launch New Sports Channel Unite8.

The India findings reveal a growing love for fries, with French fries emerging as the country's favourite potato dish, preferred by 36% of respondents. The report also highlights India as one of the leading global markets for late-night fry cravings, with nearly 74% admitting to eating fries after 10 p.m., placing the country among the top three globally.

Commenting on the report, Charlie Angelakos, Vice President, Global External Affairs and Sustainability, McCain Foods, said, "The McCain Spud Report highlights how fries have become more than just a food item. They are part of shared experiences, comfort moments and everyday rituals across cultures. While many behaviours around fries are universal, the findings also showcase the unique ways different markets enjoy them. India stood out for its strong emotional connection with fries, especially through social sharing occasions and adventurous pairings, reflecting how deeply food is woven into moments of joy and connection."

Also Read | Actress Parul Gulati Flaunts Sparkling Ring, Fuels Secret Engagement Speculation (See Pic).

Commenting on the India findings, Shreyashi Keshri, Head of Marketing said, "Food has always been deeply connected to comfort, emotion and togetherness - and over the years, fries have become a beloved part of family moments in India, bringing people together through everyday occasions of joy, sharing and connection that create lasting memories. Through the McCain Spud Report, we wanted to celebrate this shared love for fries while understanding the unique & evolving ways consumers, especially in India, are enjoying them today.

What stands out in India is the spirit of creativity and experimentation with fries, and the way fries have become a go-to choice across multiple snacking occasions - from late-night cravings and anytime fuel to a snacks shared friends & family. As a brand that believes in sparking real connections by unlocking the power of delicious food to create meaningful experiences, McCain remains committed to its roots -- bringing high-quality products from farms to consumers' homes with warmth and purpose."

Indian consumers also showcased an experimental side when it comes to fries. While 19% respondents globally said they dip fries in chocolate, the number nearly doubled in India at 38%.

Additionally:

* 37% pair fries with ice cream* 36% enjoy fries with milkshakes* 51% even share fries with their pets*

The findings further underline how fries have become a social experience for consumers, with 65% saying they would share fries on a first date, placing India among the highest globally on fry-sharing behaviour, while 44% considered refusing to share fries a relationship "red flag." Interestingly, India was also the only country surveyed where fries beat hash browns as a preferred breakfast potato option, reinforcing how fries are increasingly becoming an anytime snack for Indian consumers.

The report also reinforces McCain's ongoing focus on sustainable agriculture, with the company working towards implementing regenerative agriculture practices across 100% of the acreage used to grow its potatoes by 2030.

*Always check what foods are safe for pets before sharing. Not all human foods are appropriate for animals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)