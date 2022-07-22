New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday finalised budgetary estimates of Rs 15,276 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

The budget estimates are focused on education and sanitation.In the budget estimates for the year 2022-23, sanitation has been provided with the maximum allocation of 27.19 per cent i.e Rs 4153.28 crores. Followed by education 17.23 per cent i.e Rs 2632.78 crores, General Administration 21.11 per cent i.e Rs 3225.35 crores, Public Works and Street Lighting 11.34 per cent i.e Rs 1732.15 crores and Public Health & Medical Relief 10.28 per cent i.e Rs 1570.25 crores etc.The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is working for securing and establishing an e-governance system for citizen's so that services on an anytime-anywhere basis could be availed with better speedy, accountable and transparent administration.

Also Read | Mohd Aslam Chopdar - A Prominent Name Behind the Transformation of Rajasthan.

Further Municipal Corporation of Delhi is making all out efforts to bring the taxable properties under property tax net and increasing revenue sources to be financially self reliant to provide best in class civic services to Delhiites.

A further detailed online feedback system for the citizens would be created from where they have the opportunity to rate the delivery of service on the parameters such as promptness, courtesy, transparency, freedom from corruption etc. MCD is taking various steps to ban single use plastic. (ANI)

Also Read | Ravindra Jadeja, India Vice-Captain, Likely To Sit Out of ODI Series Against West Indies, KL Rahul Doubtful for T20Is After Contracting COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)