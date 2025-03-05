NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: In a landmark real estate acquisition, the Managing Director of one of India's leading financial institutions has purchased a Rs. 25.5 Cr luxury villa at Avas Living, Alibaug's most sought-after wellness community. With marquee investors like Adar Poonawalla and distinguished homeowners like Virat Kohli, Ram Kapoor, Shobhaa De, and Amitabh Chaudhry, Avas Living continues to attract India's elite seeking an unparalleled blend of luxury, wellness, and exclusivity.

Alibaug has long been a premier retreat for industrialists, celebrities, and business leaders, and with major infrastructure developments like the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) and the Rewas-Karanja Bridge, the region is now more accessible than ever. These advancements are set to significantly cut travel time from Mumbai, making Alibaug an even more attractive destination for luxury real estate investments.

Avas Living, founded by Aditya Kilachand, has set a new benchmark in this space, offering turnkey villas that prioritize mindful living, cutting-edge wellness technologies and state-of-the-art design. Speaking about the decision to invest, the buyer shared, "I was looking for a home that goes beyond just luxury--it had to offer a lifestyle rooted in wellness, tranquility, and a sense of community. Avas Living checked all the right boxes, with its thoughtful design, seamless experience, and access to a like-minded network of individuals who value both privacy and well-being. It's a place where I can truly disconnect from the city and recharge."

The newly acquired villa is part of Avas Living's exclusive gated community, renowned for its seamless blend of opulence and well-being. Residents will enjoy access to the world-class Avas Wellness Center, curated wellness experiences, and a vibrant community, along with the upcoming Avas Racquet Club--an elite destination for sports, fitness, and leisure.

This latest acquisition further reinforces the growing trend of luxury real estate investments in Alibaug, driven by enhanced connectivity and the region's evolving status as a hub for ultra-premium living. With its focus on sustainability, design excellence, and a holistic lifestyle, Avas Living continues to redefine what it means to own a luxury home in India.

