Business News | MDIndia Health Insurance TPA Expands Chennai Operations; New Centre of Excellence to Strengthen Health Claims Management in South India

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 4: MDIndia Health Insurance TPA Pvt. Ltd. has announced a major expansion of its Chennai operations, marking an important milestone in the company's growth journey and its commitment to strengthening health insurance administration across South India.

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An IRDAI-registered third-party administrator, MDIndia TPA has been part of India's health insurance ecosystem for more than two decades. The expansion comes at a time when claim servicing, hospital coordination and customer support have become increasingly crucial for policyholders, insurers, hospitals and corporate clients. With 23 offices across Tamil Nadu and four offices in Chennai, MDIndia TPA is further deepening its presence in the state. A fifth Centre of Excellence for Health Claims Management is also being established in Chennai very soon.

MDIndia's journey in Tamil Nadu began with its first branch office at Mount Road, Anna Salai, followed by its presence at Guna Complex and Raheja Towers. As healthcare administration needs increased in the region, the company's initial footprint in Kilpauk expanded into three dedicated offices. Its latest branch extension at NRCS Tower, Nungambakkam, reflects the rising importance of Chennai as a healthcare and insurance services hub.

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From an initial phase of about 100 employees, MDIndia's Chennai operations have now grown to more than 450 professionals. The company is also adding over 120 claims processing doctors, which is expected to strengthen faster claim servicing, provider management and seamless customer support.

Speaking on the expansion, Mr. Sameer Bhonsale, Managing Director, MDIndia Health Insurance TPA Pvt. Ltd., said, "At MDIndia, we understand that our role begins at one of the most crucial stages of a human life -- when a person or family is inside a hospital, looking for clarity, support and reassurance. We are committed to serving the public with empathy, speed and responsibility. Our Chennai expansion is not only about a new office or larger operations; it is about bringing dependable health claims management closer to people, hospitals and insurers when they need it most."

A core pillar of the expansion is MDIndia's focus on local talent development and "home earning" opportunities. The company said many healthcare and corporate professionals from Tamil Nadu earlier had to relocate to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru or Pune for larger career opportunities. By expanding in Chennai, MDIndia aims to create high-growth avenues for local professionals while allowing them to remain rooted in their home state.

The upcoming Centre of Excellence is expected to deliver strong advantages to clients while reinforcing MDIndia's long-term commitment to healthcare accessibility, efficiency and technology-led service delivery across South India. The company is also investing resources and expertise to operationalise an AI and machine-learning-driven intelligent claims adjudication system, aimed at building a futuristic model for automated health claims management.

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