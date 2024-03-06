Business News | ME AND MATH Makes Maths Not Just Fun but Affordable

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], March 6: ME AND MATH is ready to shake up the world of education with a mission to eradicate the fear of math among students and create a world with a 'zero' fear of math. Math anxiety is a pervasive issue affecting students of all ages. Stemming from societal perceptions that label math as a formidable and challenging subject, students often internalize negative stereotypes, creating an atmosphere of intimidation. However, ME AND MATH has taken this problem head-on and decided to create a fun and interesting environment for the students to learn Maths.

Agency News ANI| Mar 06, 2024 05:38 PM IST
A+
A-
Business News | ME AND MATH Makes Maths Not Just Fun but Affordable

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 6: ME AND MATH is ready to shake up the world of education with a mission to eradicate the fear of math among students and create a world with a 'zero' fear of math. Math anxiety is a pervasive issue affecting students of all ages. Stemming from societal perceptions that label math as a formidable and challenging subject, students often internalize negative stereotypes, creating an atmosphere of intimidation. However, ME AND MATH has taken this problem head-on and decided to create a fun and interesting environment for the students to learn Maths.

Also Read | Meta Joins Atal Innovation Mission To Set 'Frontier Technology Labs' to Democratise Future Technologies in Schools.

The first Director and Founder of MEANDMATH, Vivek Agnihotri holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics, while Pooja Yadav, the second Director and Co-founder, is a B.E. in Information Technology. With a passion for education and a shared vision, they set out to transform learners into thinkers and problem solvers. "The competitive nature of education amplifies fear, as students dread falling short of expectations and fear judgment. At ME AND MATH, we focus on helping students overcome math anxiety with a holistic approach that addresses societal attitudes, educational environments, and individual learning styles," Vivek says.

MEANDMATH's differentiator lies in providing top-notch education at an affordable cost, making quality learning accessible to all. It targets the fear of students right from grade 1 to 10. Students preparing for any math competition, Olympiads, etc., spanning across all educational boards are welcome to fight the dread of underperforming in the subject. The brand has earned the QRO ISO 9001:2015 Certification and received the 2021 GO GLOBAL AWARDS for Top Placer Professional Services, showcasing its commitment to excellence in education. The founders initiated this venture with a strong mission to provide young geniuses globally with irreplaceable skill sets, preparing them for the future in the face of the risk of internet addiction shrinking their thinking power.

Also Read | ChatGPT Read Aloud: OpenAI Brings New 'Read Aloud' Feature to Its ChatGPT AI Chatbot To Help Users

  • Videos
    Janhvi Kapoor To Share Screen Space With Ram Charan In RC16 Janhvi Kapoor To Share Screen Space With Ram Charan In RC16
    • Close
    Search

    Business News | ME AND MATH Makes Maths Not Just Fun but Affordable

    Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], March 6: ME AND MATH is ready to shake up the world of education with a mission to eradicate the fear of math among students and create a world with a 'zero' fear of math. Math anxiety is a pervasive issue affecting students of all ages. Stemming from societal perceptions that label math as a formidable and challenging subject, students often internalize negative stereotypes, creating an atmosphere of intimidation. However, ME AND MATH has taken this problem head-on and decided to create a fun and interesting environment for the students to learn Maths.

    Agency News ANI| Mar 06, 2024 05:38 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Business News | ME AND MATH Makes Maths Not Just Fun but Affordable

    VMPL

    New Delhi [India], March 6: ME AND MATH is ready to shake up the world of education with a mission to eradicate the fear of math among students and create a world with a 'zero' fear of math. Math anxiety is a pervasive issue affecting students of all ages. Stemming from societal perceptions that label math as a formidable and challenging subject, students often internalize negative stereotypes, creating an atmosphere of intimidation. However, ME AND MATH has taken this problem head-on and decided to create a fun and interesting environment for the students to learn Maths.

    Also Read | Meta Joins Atal Innovation Mission To Set 'Frontier Technology Labs' to Democratise Future Technologies in Schools.

    The first Director and Founder of MEANDMATH, Vivek Agnihotri holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics, while Pooja Yadav, the second Director and Co-founder, is a B.E. in Information Technology. With a passion for education and a shared vision, they set out to transform learners into thinkers and problem solvers. "The competitive nature of education amplifies fear, as students dread falling short of expectations and fear judgment. At ME AND MATH, we focus on helping students overcome math anxiety with a holistic approach that addresses societal attitudes, educational environments, and individual learning styles," Vivek says.

    MEANDMATH's differentiator lies in providing top-notch education at an affordable cost, making quality learning accessible to all. It targets the fear of students right from grade 1 to 10. Students preparing for any math competition, Olympiads, etc., spanning across all educational boards are welcome to fight the dread of underperforming in the subject. The brand has earned the QRO ISO 9001:2015 Certification and received the 2021 GO GLOBAL AWARDS for Top Placer Professional Services, showcasing its commitment to excellence in education. The founders initiated this venture with a strong mission to provide young geniuses globally with irreplaceable skill sets, preparing them for the future in the face of the risk of internet addiction shrinking their thinking power.

    Also Read | ChatGPT Read Aloud: OpenAI Brings New 'Read Aloud' Feature to Its ChatGPT AI Chatbot To Help Users Listen to Responses It Creates.

    ME AND MATH takes pride in its 5-phased class structure, offering 100 per cent class engagement and encouraging faculty to instill self-belief in students, propelling them to unimaginable heights. It categorizes math into three parts - Core Mathematics (introducing math concepts), Advanced Mathematics (empowering students through multi-concept handling), and Scholars Mathematics (equipping them to handle problems in 45 seconds). Looking ahead, ME AND MATH aspires to become a global platform and the first choice for everyone looking to learn math. The team, comprising the best faculties, content creators, and assessment creators, is dedicated to presenting innovative and fun methods to bridge the gap in learning.

    To know more, visit: www.meandmath.com

    (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    JM Financial
    20K+ searches
    PSG
    20K+ searches
    Real Sociedad vs PSG
    20K+ searches
    Simona Halep tennis
    20K+ searches
    Victoria Nuland
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics

    Red Sea Crisis: US Destroyer Shoots Down Missile and Drones Launched by Yemen’s Houthi Rebels

  • Road Accident in Satna: Several Injured After Bus Overturns Near Satna-Maihar Bypass in Madhya Pradesh(Watch Video)

  • Red Sea Crisis: Yemen’s Houthis Say They Target Two US Warships

  • Lucknow LPG Cylinder Blast: Five of Family Killed, Four Others Injured in Explosion in Kakori (Watch Video)

  • Lightning Strikes Air Canada Plane After Takeoff From Vancouver (Watch Video)

  • Big Win for Donald Trump: US Supreme Court Rules Former President Can Remain on Colorado Primary Ballot

    • Google Trends Google Trends
    JM Financial
    20K+ searches
    PSG
    20K+ searches
    Real Sociedad vs PSG
    20K+ searches
    Simona Halep tennis
    20K+ searches
    Victoria Nuland
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot