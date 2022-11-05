New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): The Income Tax Department is currently conducting searches on HMA Group -- an exporter of meat, fish and rice.

According to the HMA Group's website, it has been in the meat industry for over four decades.

Besides, Julfikar Ahmed Bhutto, an Agra resident and a former MLA is also being raided.

"Searches are going at around 30 locations in the country. Around 20 locations are covered in Uttar Pradesh West," sources told ANI.

Premises linked to the group in Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur are part of the searches, the sources added. (ANI)

