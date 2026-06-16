Business News | Mediascope Appointed Exclusive India Representative for Future Forum 2026

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: Mediascope has been appointed the exclusive India representative for Future Forum, a new global platform that will convene global business leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors, creators, innovators, and academics through thought leadership sessions, immersive experiences, networking forums, podcasts, live showcases, and curated cultural programming.

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The weight of institutional support behind Future Forum signals an initiative of genuine global consequence. The UK Government's Department for Business & Trade lends sovereign credibility and opens the door to policy-level dialogue. Meta, through its Reality Labs division, brings the frontier of immersive technology as launch partner. The British Chambers of Commerce brings the collective voice of UK business behind the platform. And Future Forum's home, King's Cross Knowledge Quarter is internationally recognised as one of the world's leading clusters of AI, technology, science, education, and culture, home to global pioneers including Meta and Synthesia alongside institutions such as the Crick Institute and UCL. Additional collaborators include Soho Theatre, Project Everyone, the Nelson Mandela Foundation, and Innovate UK. For Indian participants, this is not simply access to a conference; it is a seat at the table with the institutions defining the next decade of global business, policy, and innovation.

As part of the exclusive mandate, Mediascope will lead partnerships, brand participation, and delegate engagement for India, enabling Indian companies and institutions to connect with international business leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators.

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India's role in Future Forum was not an afterthought. From the platform's founding, India was specifically identified as one of the world's fastest-growing innovation and business ecosystems - a recognition embedded in Future Forum's original international strategy and a key driver of its global expansion plans for 2027 and 2028. Mediascope's appointment as exclusive India representative marks the formal opening of that chapter.

Future Forum has been founded by Matt Scheckner, the founding CEO of Advertising Week, and is led by Rupert Turnbull (Former Director of Fortune in Europe), alongside Oli Barrett MBE (serial entrepreneur and co-founder of StartUp Britain) and Rebecca Eaves (Former Director of Advertising Week Europe).

Matt Scheckner, Chairman & Founder of Future Forum, said, "Future Forum is about bringing together the people and ideas that will shape what comes next. As we expand our international footprint, partnering with Mediascope gives us access to a highly credible and deeply connected organization with decades of expertise across media, government, business, and culture. Their understanding of India's evolving global influence makes them the ideal partner to help connect Indian leaders, brands, and innovators with the Future Forum community."

Rupert Turnbull, CEO of Future Forum, said, "Future Forum is designed to connect people, industries, and ideas that are shaping the future. As we build a global platform with the support of the UK Department for Business & Trade, we are excited to partner with Mediascope to create new opportunities for Indian brands and business leaders to participate in these important conversations"

Marzban Patel, Founder & CEO, Mediascope, said, "Indian businesses today are looking for global platforms that create meaningful strategic engagement and collaboration opportunities. Future Forum offers a unique intersection of innovation, culture, technology, and creativity, and we are proud to exclusively represent the platform in India."

Future Forum is a year-round initiative culminating in a landmark global gathering from 13-15 October 2026 at King's Cross, London.

The India mandate will be led by Khushboo Gupta, CBO, Encore Studios and EVP - Strategic Initiatives at Mediascope, who will drive partnerships and stakeholder engagement for Future Forum across India.

Khushboo Gupta, CBO, Encore Studios | EVP - Strategic Initiatives added, "Future Forum is a platform where creativity, technology, business, and culture genuinely intersect. Through this partnership, we aim to create meaningful opportunities for Indian brands and leaders to engage with an influential global ecosystem shaping the future across industries."

The platform is organised around six interconnected themes that resonate directly with India's most ambitious national priorities:

Work Reimagined -- the future of talent, technology, and productivity;

Human Upgrades -- health, longevity, and human performance;

Making & Materials -- the new frontiers of engineering and advanced manufacturing;

Systems in Motion -- the networks moving people, goods, capital, and data;

Living Planet -- climate resilience and regenerative systems;

and Press Play -- how breakthrough AI and creative expression shape our shared realities.

From India's manufacturing renaissance and world-leading fintech sector to its growing life sciences and digital infrastructure ambitions, these themes speak directly to where India is heading and the global conversations Indian leaders are best placed to shape.

About Future Forum

Future Forum is a year-round global platform focused on the intersection of creativity, technology, innovation, and leadership. Supported by the UK Department for Business & Trade, the platform brings together leaders across industries, generations, and geographies through live events, podcasts, regional forums, and collaborative programming designed to shape the future.

About Mediascope

Mediascope is India's premier global media and strategic communications company, specialising in connecting Indian brands and institutions with the world's most influential international media platforms, audiences, and partnerships. With deep expertise in cross-border thought leadership, brand representation, and high-value strategic engagement, Mediascope helps Indian businesses navigate, participate in, and lead on the global stage. Through its Encore Studios division, Mediascope brings an additional layer of creative and content capabilities to its global partnerships.

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