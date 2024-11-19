NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 19: MediaTek, the world's leading fabless semiconductor company, powering nearly 2 billion connected devices a year, showcased the company's leadership in mobile, automotive and the IoT and reiterated its focus on accelerating the adoption of future-ready technologies across Generative AI, satellite connectivity, automotive solutions, 5G and smart clusters. MediaTek showcased its latest innovations, including the OPPO Find X8 Pro powered by its flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset at the 14th Chapter of MediaTek Technology Diaries event "This Chip Changes Everything".

MediaTek highlighted the next generation of smart vehicle technologies and showcased its Dimensity Automotive platform with collaborations from Indian OEMs like Tata Punch.eV and Skoda Slavia. EV two-wheelers powered by JioThings Limited for a "Made in India" Smart Cluster, including the Kinetic Green ELuna and Kinetic Green Flex, were also showcased at the event.

"The Indian market is a great example of how MediaTek is making incredible technology experiences more accessible," said Finbarr Moynihan, General Manager and Vice President of Corporate Marketing at MediaTek. "MediaTek is the No. 1 mobile SoC provider in India and worldwide, driving the next wave of mobile AI innovation. At our Technology Diaries event, we explained how our flagship Dimensity 9400 chipset offers the latest generative AI features including on-device LoRA training and video generation. We also highlighted how MediaTek's technology is keeping drivers connected while they are on the road."

MediaTek shared its latest portfolio of cutting-edge technologies and a line-up of 5G chipsets, including the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9400 and 7300 SoCs. MediaTek also showcased some of the latest collaborations across the portfolio, including Smart TVs from Motorola, Wobble & Realme, Miko3 Smart Robot, Amazon Echo Spot, Google TV Streamer, HFCL 5G FWA CPE, Smart Android Kiosks from iMin, Jiobook, powerful tablets from ACER, and IoT gateway devices from Invendis.

During the Technology Diaries event, Peter Dohyung Lee, Head of Product Strategy at OPPO, discussed how the Dimensity 9400 is taking AI capabilities to the next level in the new OPPO Find X8 and Find X8 Pro smartphones. The Dimensity 9400 offers a massive boost in performance with an All-Big Core design built on Arm's v9.2 CPU architecture, paired with the most advanced GPU and NPU for unmatched gaming and generative AI experiences.

"At MediaTek, our vision is to seamlessly integrate intelligent technology into every facet of modern life, transforming how we interact with the world around us. Whether it is through next-generation smartphones, smart home devices, or automotive innovations, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible," said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India. "We believe that the future of technology lies in its ability to connect, enhance, and enrich lives, and we are determined to lead the charge in this transformation. As we unveil our roadmap for the next era of innovation, our focus remains steadfast on delivering solutions that are not only smarter and faster but also more efficient and sustainable. Our aim is to create a world where technology is not just an enabler but a catalyst for positive change, ensuring that everyone can benefit from the endless possibilities it offers."

At the Technology Diaries event, Sanjeeva Shivesh, co-founder of ThinkStartup organized an impressive project showcase by school students during the event to highlight inspiring projects by young innovators around emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, and robotics and solutions for a sustainable future.

MediaTek Technology Diaries is an interactive, informative series that demystifies the newest technologies transforming our daily lives. The series aligns with MediaTek's philosophy of making great technology accessible to enhance and enrich consumers' lives.

