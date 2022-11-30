New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/Medijourn Solutions): Medijourn, a healthcare facilitator and super aggregator in the global medical value travel industry is now accredited and empanelled under National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) - the highest benchmark standard for healthcare organizations in India, established with the objective of enhancing health systems and promoting continuous quality improvement and patient safety. This recognition reinforces the high-quality services and patient safety standards that Medijourn provides to ensure exceptional care and clinical outcomes for international patients traveling to India for medical treatments.

Founded in 2019, Medijourn Solutions is a healthcare platform working along with the reputed Apollo Hospitals group as its strategic partner towards creating an organized medical value travel ecosystem in India for better patient treatment outcomes and enhanced experiences. The company's sole focus is to provide world-class facilities to enable positive treatment outcomes and medical and wellness experiences to the increasing number of international patients that choose India as their preferred destination for healthcare services. The Government of India also views medical value travel and wellness tourism as one of the key areas that have the potential to further India's 'Aatmanirbhar' Bharat goal. Additionally, the 'Heal in India' initiative also seeks to establish the country as a regional hub for health and wellness travel.

NABH evaluated Medijourn Solutions on several parameters such as safety, accountability of services offered, patient care, and satisfaction. The accreditation will help Medijourn earn patients' first level of trust while bringing a paradigm shift to the global healthcare ecosystem.

"Patients will be the biggest beneficiaries of this accreditation as getting NABH accreditation, fully endorses the fact that the hospital has a 360-degree approach towards patient care which entails ethical & safe practices at par with the National Standards; that patients interests are kept foremost and patient and family's rights are respected. It is a matter of great honor to have received the coveted NABH accreditation in just a few years of operations. The esteemed certification is a milestone in our journey of progress and reaffirms our ability to deliver world-class integrated healthcare services to our patients. NABH Standards are known to strengthen the patient and community's confidence in the quality and safety of care, treatment and services provided. We are delighted with this respected recognition and will continue to live up to the standards set by NABH."" said Shaaz Mehmood, Director, and Promoter, Medijourn Solutions.

According to data from the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), approximately 697,453 medical tourists visited India in 2019 alone for medical treatment and the number is expected to rapidly grow in the post-pandemic era. India is currently the third-largest medical value tourism destination in the world and is known for its multicultural society, hospitality, yoga & ayurveda. Due to comparatively lower administrative and living costs, India is also one of the most affordable and low-cost healthcare providers without any compromise on quality of services. With an excellent pool of globally acclaimed, certified and experienced doctors and healthcare providers treating millions of patients leveraging high-end technology, India's medical value tourism industry is only expected to grow further in 2023. By 2030, India alone is predicted to treat more than three million foreign patients, which is four times the number of patients the country can currently handle.

Medijourn is one of the largest medical tourism companies in India and a strategic partner of Apollo Hospitals, Asia's largest integrated healthcare group. The company operates through a network of more than 650+ partners, clinical experts, and intermediaries in 140 countries with over 30+ exclusive partner offices globally to source its patients seeking medical treatment. The company's digital application Medisupport adds great value to the overall journey of international patients as a technology platform for query management and other information. Medijourn's aim is to work towards creating an organized ecosystem for patient facilitation modules in the industry.

