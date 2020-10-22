New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI/Digpu): To mark the momentous occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on 17th September, Naavnedhi K Wwadhwa, an NLP certified Mind Performance and Transformational Coach, celebrity Numerologist and Graphologist, Vastu Consultant, and Energy Healer have launched a unique initiative - the Meditation Marathon, to promote fitness of the mind and body.

It was a seven-day event held at the onset of October, delving into multiple meditation themes including immunity, sweet cravings, stress, eating right, relationships, insecurity, and inner child, which was attended by hundreds of people all over India.

Immunity is the most critical element of our current lives, the Immunity meditation session especially curated by Naavendhi, helps the people to clean their mind, rejuvenating mentally, physically, and emotionally, and maintains the meditation that can carve an individual's path to being a peak performer. In order to maximize the people to get benefit from this mediation session, Naavendhi is giving free of cost session through her social media account to everyone. To enroll, visit her https://www.facebook.com/NaavnedhiKWwadhwaOfficial/ or email at naavnedhioffical@gmail.com.

Naavnedhi K Wwadhwa enables the participants to stay in touch with their inner core and work toward a healthy body and mind. Through her expertise in NLP, meditation, and manifestation techniques, Naavnedhi has empowered people across the globe to access the power of their unconscious, make conscious choices, and manifest the biggest achievements of their lives.

Educating on the benefit of practicing meditation on a regular basis, Naavendhi shares that many athletes, entrepreneurs, artists, and celebrities are benefited from the meditation session.

She believes that through meditation one can overcome any problem; motivating to others, she shared her story that makes one feel motivated and inspired to believe in them. During her childhood time, she has been a victim of body shaming and faced constant judgment over her appearance and language barriers she was on a downward spiral and diagnosed with clinical depression.

Later in life, Naavnedhi K Wwadhwa also faced multiple health issues during pregnancy causing her weight to shoot up and muscles to deteriorate. The doctors had declared that her condition was irreversible. But she proved everyone wrong and underwent a radical transformation by embracing diverse spiritual and healing modalities.

She learned to outgrow her limitations and expanded her world with training and mentorship from world-renowned experts such as celebrated author and celebrity coach Tony Robbins and renowned American author and co-founder of Neuro-linguistic programming (NLP), Richard Bandler. Not only did she revive her health, strength, and well-being, but also became an established Meditation and Transformation Coach, guiding numerous people all over the world through their life's journey.

In 2019, Naavnedhi K Wwadhwa was crowned Mrs Universe Asia Queen 2019. She received the Times Power Woman award and is among the forty most influential women. Earlier this year, she was featured in Forbes in an article that elucidated her journey of transformation. Radio City 91.1 FM honored her with the Mumbai City Icon award. Moreover, she is the recipient of the INDIA TODAY Excellence in Healthcare award for her work. She is also the founder and meditation guru at Inner Ziva, a one-of-a-kind Meditation and Breakfast club that combines the ideas of deep meditation and healthy, nutritious food.

With her Meditation Marathon initiative, Dr Naavnedhi K Wwadhwa hopes that a maximum number of people are able to register and reap the life-altering benefits of meditation. It will be held every month and is open to everyone for free.

