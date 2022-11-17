Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Medtronic Engineering & Innovation Centre (MEIC) in Hyderabad, has been conferred among - India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022 by Great Place to Work® India. MEIC features amongst the top 100 organizations list for best places to work for women. This certification recognizes the exceptional work that MEIC has been doing to foster a culture that places inclusion, diversity, and equity at its core.

MEIC is Medtronic's largest innovation center outside of the US and has grown steadily since its inception in 2011. With 700+ employees, comprising primarily of engineers, MEIC has maintained a steadfast commitment towards building an inclusive culture and promoting women workforce in the field of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The women engineers at the innovation centre have contributed significantly to the areas of design, analysis, hardware & software development, and testing while developing capabilities for future product development.

Also Read | Microsoft Launches New Update To Sync Discord Voice Chat With Xbox.

The key parameters on which MEIC was rated high by women employees in the Great Place to Work® Trust Index(c) survey:

- 97 per cent feel this is a physically safe place to work.- 91 per cent say that our facilities contribute to good working environment.- 91 per cent say that people here are treated regardless of their gender.- 93 per cent feel that people here are treated fairly regardless of their race or caste.- 94 per cent feel employees are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation- 94 per cent feel they are proud to tell others that they work at Medtronic.- 94 per cent feel good about the ways we contribute to society.

Also Read | Japan Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Team JPN Schedule & Players to Watch Out For in Football WC.

Divya Prakash Joshi, vice president and site leader for Medtronic Engineering & Innovation Centre said, "Within just a year of being recognized as a Great Place to Work, we are excited and proud on MEIC's recognition as one of India's Best Workplaces for Women 2022. This is a validation of our efforts and initiatives in building an inclusive culture. We've always remained committed to providing an environment where every employee gets multiple platforms to contribute to and act on their ideas. To be recognized internally and externally as a great workplace for women is a reflection of our vision to empower women, remove barriers to growth and provide an equal opportunities environment."

MEIC's diversity agenda is driven by various Employee Resource Groups including Women in Science and Engineering (WISE) by Medtronic Women's Network that focusses on empowering women across the organization to pursue their ambitions and grow both personally and professionally. WISE has launched many breakthrough initiatives internally and externally. The most recent being the Innovation Hour which involved solving a business problem by the employees and an external outreach program at a local government school to encourage interest in STEM.

In India, the Great Place to Work® institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/ and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)