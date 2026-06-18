Business News | Meet the Indian AI Startups Solving Real-World Problems at Scale

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 18: For years, India's startup ecosystem was known for building consumer apps, fintech platforms, and software services. The AI wave is changing that narrative. A new generation of Indian AI startups is focused on something more ambitious: solving large-scale, uniquely Indian problems. These companies are tackling multilingual communication, healthcare access, enterprise automation, climate intelligence, and public service delivery for millions--not thousands--of users.

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The timing is significant. India is rapidly emerging as one of the world's largest AI markets, supported by the government's IndiaAI Mission, growing enterprise adoption, and a vast pool of engineering talent. More importantly, Indian founders are increasingly building AI systems optimized for India's realities: multiple languages, lower-cost infrastructure, and massive population-scale use cases.

Here are the startups leading that shift.

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1. Vyuhaa Med Data

Vyuhaa Med Data is advancing cancer diagnostics through AI-powered digital pathology solutions that make early detection faster, more accurate, and more accessible. Supported by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, Vyuhaa has become a leader in AI-driven cervical cancer screening with CerviAI, a platform designed for Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) and large-scale population screening. Its low-cost point-of-care devices with embedded AI help healthcare providers improve efficiency, scalability, and clinical outcomes.

Building on this success, Vyuhaa is expanding into broader cancer detection through next-generation AI technologies. Its NVIDIA-powered Edge AI microscopy solutions bring advanced diagnostics closer to underserved and resource-constrained communities, reducing barriers to timely screening and care. Over the past year, Vyuhaa has strengthened collaborations with leading government and commercial institutions, including initiatives with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to support population-scale cancer screening programs in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

Recognized among India's emerging healthcare innovators, Vyuhaa Med Data is committed to democratizing high-quality cancer diagnostics and enabling earlier detection for millions across India and beyond

2. Thriwin.io

Thriwin.io is helping businesses accelerate growth by addressing one of the most costly challenges in sales and marketing: lead leakage across the customer acquisition funnel. Founded in 2016 by IIM Indore graduates Vamshi and Arnav, Thriwin.io leverages AI-powered automation to help companies build their brand, engage prospects, and convert more leads into customers. Its multi-channel AI agents operate across email, WhatsApp, and voice calls, ensuring businesses can respond to and nurture prospects around the clock without losing opportunities to competitors.

Designed for growing businesses, the platform automates critical sales and marketing workflows while improving customer engagement and conversion efficiency. Thriwin's affordability and one of the strongest free plans in the market make advanced automation accessible to companies of all sizes, helping them reduce software costs by as much as 90%. With customers across India and the United States, Thriwin.io is enabling businesses to scale revenue growth through intelligent, always-on customer acquisition and engagement.

3. Gaurdex

Guardex is helping manufacturers unlock a new layer of operational intelligence by transforming traditional CCTV cameras into AI-powered Digital Supervisors that monitor operations, compliance, and security 24x7. Founded by Naman Jain, a Masters' Union alumnus, and Aniket Goel, the startup is incubated at Masters' Union and backed by MU Ventures, the institution's early-stage venture fund that supports promising founder-led startups emerging from its ecosystem.

Using advanced computer vision, temporal AI models, and video intelligence, Guardex enables factories and industrial facilities to extract actionable insights from their existing camera infrastructure without requiring additional hardware. The platform continuously monitors machine utilization, workforce productivity, operational workflows, safety compliance, and security incidents in real time.

Unlike traditional surveillance systems that merely record footage, Guardex transforms video streams into actionable business intelligence. Acting like a digital workforce of 50+ supervisors and 50+ security guards, it detects anomalies, safety violations, process deviations, and operational bottlenecks while generating real-time alerts and automated reports. As industries embrace AI-driven automation, Guardex exemplifies the kind of AI-first industrial innovation being nurtured by the Masters' Union and MU Ventures ecosystem, helping enterprises unlock greater efficiency, accountability, and smarter decision-making from infrastructure they already own.

4. BACUTI

BACUTI is helping heavy-industry manufacturers leverage artificial intelligence to improve efficiency, reduce waste, and accelerate sustainability goals. Founded by Silicon Valley veterans with backgrounds from IIT Madras, MIT Sloan, and UC Berkeley, the company combines deep AI expertise with industrial domain knowledge.

Originally launched as a sustainability software platform, BACUTI has evolved into an AI-first industrial intelligence company that helps manufacturers unlock actionable insights from ERP and operational data. Its AI-native platform enables manufacturers to optimize operations, reduce waste, improve resource utilization, and drive measurable gains in productivity and profitability across sectors such as steel, automotive components, and chemicals. Beyond operational efficiency, it enables automated carbon accounting by tracking Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) across Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions. This helps manufacturers strengthen compliance, improve supplier transparency, and meet the sustainability requirements increasingly demanded by global customers and regulators.

As industries face growing pressure to become both profitable and sustainable, BACUTI is transforming enterprise data into real-time operational intelligence. By combining AI-powered process optimization with automated carbon management, the company is helping manufacturers build more resilient, competitive, and future-ready supply chains.

5. Flexcel

Flexcel is transforming how Indian businesses manage sales visibility by solving one of the most persistent challenges in sales operations: keeping CRM systems accurate without adding administrative burden to sales teams. Founded by IIT Kharagpur alumnus Puneet, the company leverages AI to automatically analyze customer interactions across WhatsApp and phone calls, updating sales stages, discussion summaries, purchase intent, and custom CRM fields in real time. This eliminates the need for manual CRM updates, a common source of inaccurate pipelines, poor forecasting, and limited visibility for business leaders.

At the heart of Flexcel's innovation is a proprietary local AI engine that enables unlimited sales conversation analysis without the expensive per-lead AI costs associated with conventional solutions. Designed for MSMEs and growing enterprises, Flexcel integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, empowering business owners and sales managers with complete deal visibility, higher team productivity, and faster, data-driven decision-making.

6. Omelo

Omelo is transforming pet healthcare through an AI-powered platform that enables pet parents to access personalized health guidance, clinical triage, health records, and veterinary support through a single ecosystem. Founded by Amogh Tiwari, Omelo addresses a critical gap between daily pet care and professional veterinary intervention at a time when pet ownership is rising and companion animal healthcare is becoming increasingly personalized. The platform analyzes factors such as breed, age, medical history, vaccination records, behavioral patterns, and previous health interactions to deliver context-aware health assessments and recommendations.

Unlike generic AI assistants, Omelo is built specifically for veterinary healthcare, leveraging veterinary-reviewed clinical pathways and structured safety protocols to identify potential health risks and escalate urgent cases when necessary. By learning what is normal for each individual pet over time, the platform provides more accurate and personalized guidance, helping pet parents make informed decisions and seek timely care when it matters most.

7. Autoset

Autoset is reimagining healthcare operations with AI-powered clinical workflow automation designed to help nurses spend less time on documentation and more time on patient care. Founded by IIT alumni Aditya Mohan, Saicharan Ganapathy, and Dev Moxaj Desai, Autoset is building "AI Nurses" for the U.S. skilled nursing industry, a sector facing severe staffing shortages, rising compliance requirements, and growing administrative burdens. The platform leverages artificial intelligence to automate clinical documentation, assessments, care planning, and reimbursement-related workflows while continuously drawing context from patient records and care histories.

Unlike conventional AI scribes that focus on individual interactions, Autoset is designed for longitudinal care environments where documentation evolves across multiple caregivers, shifts, and care settings. By transforming documentation into a continuously updated source of operational intelligence, the platform helps facilities improve compliance, reimbursement accuracy, and patient outcomes. Serving one of healthcare's most underserved segments, Autoset aims to return significant nursing time back to patient care while building the foundation for AI-native skilled nursing operations at scale.

8. Melvano

Melvano is reshaping competitive exam preparation through an AI-powered learning platform that helps students identify weaknesses, personalize study plans, and improve performance with data-driven insights. Founded by IIT Madras alumnus and silver medalist Taran Singh, Melvano leverages artificial intelligence to create adaptive learning journeys for JEE and NEET aspirants. The platform analyzes student performance in real time, recommends targeted practice questions, predicts rank outcomes, and provides personalized guidance to help learners focus on the areas that matter most.

Unlike traditional coaching models that follow a one-size-fits-all approach, Melvano continuously adapts to each student's strengths and weaknesses through AI-powered recommendations, detailed analytics, mock tests, and performance benchmarking. The platform has gained significant traction among students and is widely regarded across Reddit, Quora, and online exam-preparation communities as one of the most effective tools for structured, self-paced JEE and NEET preparation. Trusted by hundreds of thousands of students across India, Melvano is making high-quality, personalized exam preparation more accessible while helping aspiring engineers and doctors achieve better outcomes through smarter, AI-driven learning.

India's AI Revolution Is Just BeginningAs AI adoption moves from experimentation to large-scale implementation, Indian startups are proving that innovation is most powerful when it solves real-world problems. From enabling early cancer detection and automating healthcare workflows to transforming factory operations, sales processes, and education, these companies are building AI solutions with tangible impact. Their success reflects a broader shift in India's startup ecosystem : one focused not just on technology, but on creating scalable, accessible, and economically meaningful outcomes. As investment, talent, and enterprise adoption continue to accelerate, these startups are helping position India as a global hub for practical, problem-solving AI innovation.

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