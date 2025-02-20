PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 20: A two-day blood donation camp was organized at BITS Pilani, Rajasthan, as part of LG Electronics' PAN India Mega Blood Donation Drive, "Life's Good When Life's Shared." Out of 919 registrations, an impressive 669 units of blood were donated, showcasing the enthusiastic participation of youth in this social initiative. The event witnessed high enthusiasm among NSS members of BITS Pilani, while the college administration and professors also showed great interest in the camp.

Also Read | Psychologists Uncover Why You Get ‘the Ick’ in Relationships.

This event highlights LG Electronics India's commitment to engaging with educational institutions and encouraging young donors to contribute to this noble cause.

The blood donation camp was organized by Care Today Fund in association with BITS Pilani & the Red Cross under the CSR initiative of LG Electronics India. LG Electronics aims to foster a stronger culture of voluntary blood donation across the country.

Also Read | 'Say Hello to Krith Tandon': Sachet-Parampara Aka Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon Reveal Baby Son's Name.

In addition to on-ground blood donation camps, LG Electronics India is conducting mass awareness drives through radio and digital media across the country. Care Today is mobilizing donors through posters, banners, and social media, in collaboration with colleges and other institutions. This nationwide awareness campaign aims to sensitize people about the importance and benefits of blood donation.

To make participation easier and more accessible, LG has launched a dedicated microsite: https://lg-india.com/blood-donation/. This platform enables individuals to pledge support, register for donation camps, and access important information about the drive. The microsite serves as a one-stop destination for donors, offering real-time updates on camp locations and guidelines for first-time donors.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)