New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma met Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and discussed various aviation-related matters and potentials in the northeastern state.

CM Sangma put forward proposals to establish heliports in the capital city of Shillong and Tura in the Garo Hills region and to set up an international airport in Meghalaya.

Also Read | DC vs PBKS, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

He also urged the civil aviation minister to operationalize the Baljek Airport in Tura.

"These proposals are aimed at boosting our State's tourism potential and economic growth through air connectivity," Sangma tweeted after meeting Scindia.

Also Read | International Nurses Day 2023 Wishes, Messages, Images & Greetings.

Meghalaya currently has an operational airport on the outskirts of Shillong, and flights regularly fly in and out for various destinations in the northeast and in other parts of India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)