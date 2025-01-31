NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31: Mehta Wealth, a prominent wealth management company, through its Investment Tracking Application empowering investors to track their investment; modern-day application that offers investors with real-time insights, seamless portfolio tracking, and advanced financial planning tools. Through this innovative mobile application by Mehta Wealth further revolutionise the wealth management area by offering a user-friendly, transparent, and safe solution for investors to stay better informed about their financial decisions.

"At Mehta Wealth, we believe in equipping our clients with the best technology so they can manage their financial future with confidence. Our application provides a robust, intuitive, and secure platform that makes tracking and analysing investments effortless." said Krunal Mehta, Founder and CEO of Mehta Wealth. He Further added, "Not every wealth management company offers easy access to investors to track their wealth mapping on a real-time basis but, here at Mehta Wealth we priorities' it. We strive to provide exceptional wealth management solutions that evolve with the investor's requirements."

Real-time portfolio tracking, sector-wise investment insights, and asset allocation recommendations across MFs, AIFs, PMS, and unlisted shares are additionally provided. It allows the users the option to view the consolidated portfolio when forming a family portfolio, ensuring a holistic and efficient approach to wealth management. This app is endowed with advanced analytics that enable risk assessment, goal-based financial planning, and tracking, making the investment management approach more strategic and data-driven.

Using a clear and guided interface, the app offers easy navigation even to less tech-savvy investors and new users entering wealth management. Investors can create portfolio statements, track NAVs of mutual funds, and obtain performance analysis in just a few taps of this app.

Mehta Wealth believes that security and privacy are paramount. The app is guarded by excellent security measures in accordance with India's financial and data protection laws, ensuring confidentiality and compliance.

Distinguishing itself from competitors and other wealth management providers, the investment-tracking application from Mehta Wealth offers unmatched visibility and accessibility, ensuring investors have complete control over their wealth. The firm is committed to continuously innovating and listening to its customers, resulting in technology that is always ahead of the competition. The company is committed to serving its customers and has a team of professional Wealth Management consultants that provides assistance to its customers.

Established in 2005, Mehta Wealth Ltd is a leading firm in the field of wealth management solutions within South Gujarat and other regions. The firm has a number of experienced wealth managers and engaging strategies that make them successful at dealing with HNIs and UHNIs clients by developing plans, analysing portfolios on a regular basis, and monitoring wealth management issues effectively.

Mehta Wealth has been characterized by trust, innovative approaches and thus, has attained accomplishments like the organization of big investor meets for HNIs in Gujarat and the partnership with top tier asset managers in India. It is listed in Silicon India's Top 10 Promising Wealth Consultants global list which reflects the level of expertise offered by the firm in wealth management.

