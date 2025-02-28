BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 28: In a landmark move to foster innovation in rechargeable battery technology (RBT), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brandworks' Technologies Pvt Ltd, a trailblazer in electronics manufacturing and design. This strategic alliance underscores Brandworks' leadership in tech-driven manufacturing and aligns it with India's vision to emerge as a global hub for cutting-edge electronics production. A Leap Towards Renewable Energy Solutions

The MoU focuses on advancing lithium-ion battery technology, a critical component in consumer electronics, electric vehicles, power plants and data centres' energy systems. By leveraging Brandworks' in-house R&D capabilities, DFMA (Design for Manufacture and Assembly) expertise, and agile manufacturing methodologies, this collaboration aims to develop cost-effective, high-performance batteries tailored for domestic and international markets. The initiative dovetails with the Government of India's "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" campaigns, emphasizing self-reliance and technological sovereignty.

The MoU: Catalyzing Next-Gen Battery Technology

Under the MoU, Brandworks Technologies will collaborate with MeitY to:

* Enhance R&D in Lithium-Ion Tech: Develop batteries with higher energy density, faster charging, and longer lifespan using DFMA-driven designs for scalable production.

* Localize Supply Chains: Reduce dependency on imports by networking with domestic component suppliers.

* Adopt Green Manufacturing: Implement eco-friendly processes to minimize carbon footprint.

* Skill Development: Train 500+ technicians in advanced battery assembly, agile production techniques, and quality control by 2030.

This initiative builds on Brandworks' legacy in power bank manufacturing, where it pioneered compact, efficient lithium-ion solutions. The company's 101% year-on-year revenue growth and investments in engineering for AI-driven automation, positioning it to lead India's charge in next-gen battery innovation. Brandworks Technologies: A Leading Electronic Manufacturing Services Provider

Since its inception in 2017 as a power bank-assembly unit, Brandworks has evolved into a powerhouse of electronics manufacturing, serving over 40 top Indian electronics brands. Headquartered in a sprawling 210,000 sq. ft. facility in Mumbai, the company operates 45 production lines--including 2 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) lines--to deliver 500,000+ units monthly. Its portfolio spans consumer electronics (soundbars, bluetooth speakers, dashcams), wearable tech (earpods, bodycams), IoT-enabled devices (sound box), and mobile accessories, positioning it as a preferred OEM/ODM partner for national and international brands.

Engineering Excellence and Technological Prowess

Brandworks' manufacturing ecosystem integrates advanced tools like SAP and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) for end-to-end traceability and efficiency. The company deploys its DFMA strengths to optimize product designs for seamless assembly, reducing material waste and production costs by 20%. A dedicated in-house team of 30+ engineers specializes in IoT, AI-driven surveillance systems, and Laura-1 protocol-based devices. Complementing this, a thorough design and technical approach enables rapid prototyping and shorter production cycles. This allows Brandworks to help its clients adapt swiftly to evolving market trends. The company's proprietary supply chain tool reduces sourcing time by 30%, while partnerships with 50+ Independent Design Houses (IDHs) allow for customized, cost-optimized solutions at the Bill of Materials (BOM) level.

Commitment to Society

Social responsibility lies at the core of Brandworks' operations. The company employs a 1,200+ workforce, with 70% being women--many in supervisory and managerial roles--to foster an inclusive industrial community. Its emphasis is on a localized supply chain, alongside skill development that achieves global standards (e.g., ISO, RoHS) in compliance, reinforcing a robust manufacturing ecosystem benefiting the larger electronic industry. Our Leadership - A Force to Reckon With

Nikita Kumawat, MD, Brandworks, remarked, "This partnership with MeitY is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation. By integrating DFMA and Agile Manufacturing, we are not only accelerating product development but also ensuring that our lithium-ion solutions are both sustainable and globally competitive. Lithium-ion technology is pivotal to India's energy future, and our expertise in scalable, hi-tech manufacturing will help democratize access to world-class battery solutions."

Ishwar Kumhar, CEO, Brandworks, added, "Brandworks exemplifies the spirit of 'Make in India.' Our technical acumen, agile adaptability, and commitment to quality make us an ideal partner to drive our mission of transforming India into a global electronic manufacturing leader." Future Roadmap

Brandworks plans to allocate substantial investments into R&D, with a focus on solid-state batteries, smart energy storage systems, and further integration of DFMA and agile methodologies to streamline production. The company aims to commission a dedicated battery-manufacturing unit by 2030, targeting a production capacity of 1 million units monthly. These efforts will be bolstered by collaborations with IC providers and academic institutions to stay ahead of global tech trends.

