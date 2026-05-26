Business News | Melmark Inc, Ohio-Based Technology Company, Launches Blockchain Services for the Healthcare Industry

VMPL

Maumee [Ohio], May 26: Melmark Inc, an Ohio-based technology and digital transformation company located at 1715 Indian Wood Circle, Suite 200, Maumee, OH 43537, USA, today announced the launch of its specialized blockchain technology services for the healthcare industry, focusing on secure healthcare data management, interoperability, digital records infrastructure, and AI-powered healthcare automation solutions.

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The launch comes as healthcare organizations across the United States continue investing in advanced digital infrastructure to improve patient data security, operational efficiency, compliance management, and real-time healthcare information exchange. Melmark Inc aims to help healthcare providers, healthcare technology companies, clinics, diagnostic organizations, and enterprise healthcare systems modernize operations using enterprise blockchain solutions and scalable cloud technologies.

Melmark Inc specializes in enterprise blockchain development, smart contract engineering, Web3 application development, AI-integrated automation systems, cloud infrastructure modernization, and secure digital transformation solutions for businesses across multiple industries. Melmark Inc continues expanding its healthcare-focused technology initiatives to support organizations seeking scalable and secure digital healthcare ecosystems.

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According to company representatives, the new healthcare blockchain services introduced by Melmark Inc are designed to support secure electronic health record (EHR) management, healthcare workflow automation, medical data transparency, decentralized healthcare ecosystems, provider credential verification, claims processing automation, and secure healthcare data exchange.

"The healthcare industry is rapidly moving toward secure, interoperable, and technology-driven ecosystems," a spokesperson for Melmark Inc stated. "Our blockchain solutions are designed to help healthcare organizations improve data integrity, security, operational efficiency, and long-term digital scalability."

The healthcare-focused blockchain services offered by Melmark Inc include healthcare blockchain development, secure electronic health record (EHR) solutions, smart contract automation for healthcare workflows, healthcare data security and encryption solutions, and AI-powered healthcare automation.

Melmark Inc engineering teams focus on building scalable and secure digital platforms capable of supporting modern healthcare operations while maintaining compliance, transparency, cybersecurity, and infrastructure reliability.

Melmark Inc plans to continue expanding its healthcare technology engineering capabilities across blockchain infrastructure, AI automation, cybersecurity, enterprise software development, and cloud-based healthcare platforms to support growing industry demand.

As digital healthcare modernization accelerates nationwide, Melmark Inc aims to strengthen its position as a trusted provider of healthcare blockchain services, enterprise Web3 solutions, and scalable healthcare technology infrastructure.

For more information about Melmark Inc and its healthcare blockchain services, visit:www.melmarkinc.com

Location: 1715 Indian Wood Circle, Suite 200, Maumee, OH 43537, USA

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