New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI/PNN): If you know people who have Dementia, you would probably know how important it is to keep their minds active.

An active mind can slow down the progression of this disorder.

While there are activities and tools available to help with this, caregivers would tell you how difficult it can get to keep Dementia patients engaged with these. They are usually not able to focus and tend to disengage without completing the task.

Nightingales Medical Trust- Dementia Care, an organization working for the well-being of the elderly and persons with Dementia and Alzheimer's, has come up with tools that might help solve this problem.

These are brain-stimulators called 'Memorables'. What makes 'Memorables' unique is that they are customised according to a significant memory of the patient from their distant past that they remember clearly.

The personal connection ensures that the activity holds the patient's attention. They are optimistic that this will go a long way in helping not just Dementia patients but caregivers as well in living a better life.

