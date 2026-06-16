Business News | Men's and Women's Ethnic Wear Selling Company 'Riyaasat Lifestyle Ltd's Rs. 30.77 Crore IPO Opens on June 18

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 16: Ahmedabad-based 'Riyaasat Lifestyle Limited' is a company engaged in the sale of ethnic wear for men and women. The company is bringing an IPO on the BSE SME platform to raise funds for the proposed capital expenditure for establishing 4 new showrooms, meeting working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes. The team of Business Remedies has obtained information regarding the company's business activities from the company's prospectus.

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Information Regarding the IPO: The IPO of 'Riyaasat Lifestyle Limited' will open on June 18 and close on June 22, 2026, on the BSE SME platform. The company will issue 28,48,800 equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each through the book-built issue process at a price band of Rs. 102 to Rs. 108 per share and raise approximately Rs. 30.77 crore. The market lot size of the IPO is 1,200 shares, and retail investors will be required to apply for 2 lots. The IPO is being managed by the lead manager company Mark Corporate Advisors Private Limited.

Business Activities: Incorporated in October 2021, Riyaasat Lifestyle Limited offers ethnic apparel for men and women. Under its brand, the company presents a collection of kurtas, pyjamas, sherwanis, Jodhpuris, lehengas, and gowns, each designed as a symbol of celebration and fashion. Every garment is made from premium materials for comfort and durability.

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The company launched its first EBO in Ahmedabad on October 23, 2021. EBOs enhance brand visibility and provide a consistent, personalized shopping experience, aligned with the company's vision and business objectives.

Currently, the company operates 6 EBOs across Gujarat and Maharashtra, with store sizes ranging from 1,790 to 9,419 square feet. These stores reflect the company's brand ethos and offer a premium retail experience.

The company sells its products through its website www.riyaasat.in and online marketplaces including Pernia's Pop-up. The company sources products from premium weavers across 6 states and carries out finishing at its Mumbai-based workshop. The company prepares and supplies garments according to customer demand and preferences. The company plans to establish 4 new stores in Mumbai, Surat, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The company offers products across more than 10 categories of ethnic wear.

Financial Performance: In Financial Year 2023, the company earned operating revenue of Rs. 20.93 crore and profit after tax of Rs. 1.32 crore. In Financial Year 2024, the company earned operating revenue of Rs. 22.88 crore and profit after tax of Rs. 4.08 crore. In Financial Year 2025, the company earned operating revenue of Rs. 24.80 crore and profit after tax of Rs. 4.87 crore.

For the period ended January 31, 2026, in Financial Year 2026, the company earned operating revenue of Rs. 27.87 crore and profit after tax of Rs. 4.29 crore. For the period ended January 31, 2026, in Financial Year 2026, the company earned a profit after tax margin of approximately 15.40 percent.

IPO Highlights- Riyaasat Lifestyle Ltd

IPO Opens on - June 18, 2026

IPO Closes on - June 22, 2026

Issue Price Band - Rs. 102 - 108 Per Share

Issue Size - 28,48,800 shares - up to Rs. 30.77 crore

Lot Size - 1,200 Shares

Listing on - BSE SME Platform

Note: This article is not investment advice.

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