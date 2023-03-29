Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Mentoria - a holistic career guidance and mentorship platform - recently partnered with the Delhi Government and the Delhi Skills & Entrepreneurship University to launch 'Rozgar Kendras', an initiative that aims to increase employment among Delhi's youth by guiding them towards their ideal careers. The project started with the launch of three career mentorship centres across Delhi, with a potential of several more by the end of this year. At these centres, the government aims to support the city's youth who are not digitally disconnected through career guidance and placement support.

Individuals get to discover their ideal careers through psychometric assessment and a one-on-one counselling session with trained counsellors. This is followed by a session with placement coordinators, who help candidates build their CVs, create job profiles and coach them for interviews. Mentoria is currently looking for corporates who can "adopt" a Rozgar Kendra for a few months by sponsoring career guidance and mentorship for individuals who register at that centre. Their recent partnership with the Delhi Government saw the launch of three Rozgar Kendras - or counselling centres - in Delhi.

"The Rozgar Kendras offer a range of employment benefits and support to digitally disconnected citizens, particularly youth in Delhi," says Reena Gupta, Advisor, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi. "Through psychometric assessments and counselling sessions, individuals can discover their ideal careers, while placement coordinators help them build CVs, create job profiles, and prepare for interviews. With this infrastructure, the Delhi Government aims to leverage its resources to improve employment outcomes for citizens who may otherwise be left behind."

Another CSR collaboration by Mentoria is with the Light of Life Trust for Project Anando - an initiative to support underprivileged children (most likely school dropouts) from rural areas to complete their secondary education and discover fields they will enjoy and excel at. These children come from homes where their parents make an average monthly income of ~INR 5000, which often pressures them into dropping out of school early to support their families financially. Project Anando aims to ensure they complete their education, discover the careers they are meant for, and prepare them for those careers, so they are better equipped to support their families. Their current focus is on the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha.

While Mentoria has partnered with 120+ corporates over the last few years to promote Parenting Wellness, they have recently ventured into the CSR space through partnerships with organisations like the Aga Khan Education Board for India, UNICEF, Akanksha Foundation, Donate-an-Hour and more to guide underprivileged youth and give them an opportunity to discover what they are truly meant for. Their mission is to transform a million such lives through such partnerships and build a #CareerReady India where the youth is happy, motivated and successful in their chosen paths.

Video: https://youtu.be/nw5aQpTffy4

Mentoria is also partnering with corporates, who are utilising their CSR budgets to sponsor these partnerships and enable students across the country to get #CareerReady. "Just education and skill development aren't enough to truly empower a child," says Nikhar Arora, CEO & Co-founder of Mentoria. "Without figuring out an individual's interests and career options, education will only facilitate more square pegs in round holes and not lead to real economic upliftment. A career guidance programme enables us to direct these children towards their ideal careers and therefore the right educational courses, ensuring that these children are motivated to study, train and land jobs in roles they will enjoy and excel at, leading to happier individuals, families and eventually a happier nation where people love what they do, leading to real transformation."

If you're an individual or corporate interested in funding career guidance for such projects, do reach out to Mentoria by sending an email to jaya.narang@mentoria.com or calling them on 9152850550.

