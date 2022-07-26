Accra [Ghana]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany launched three Songs in three languages named 'NO more Diabetes, Sugar Free' in English, 'Dites non au Diabete' in French and 'Chega de Diabete' in Portuguese.

Speaking about the songs, Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, "I am very happy to release our new three songs in English, French and Portuguese, as a part of our Merck Foundation Nationwide Diabetes Blue Point Program. The songs communicate an important message that diabetes can be prevented and managed with lifestyle modifications like going sugar-free, eating healthy, exercising regularly, stopping smoking, and limiting alcohol intake.

I am proud to collaborate with very talented and popular singers from three countries: Cwezi from Ghana for English Version, Laura Beg from Mauritius for the French Version, and Blaze from Mozambique for the Portuguese Version. All three singers have sung beautifully. I had a lot of fun working with them."

Click here to listen to 'NO More Diabetes, Sugar Free' English Song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YC6VpDVoE-k

Click here to listen to 'Dites non au Diabete' French Song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vXvL88X62DQ

Click here to listen to 'Chega de Diabete' Portuguese Song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NMJO4JHTPZM

Diabetes is an increasing problem in sub-Saharan Africa. Type 2 diabetes, the most common form, is becoming more prevalent owing to rising rates of obesity, physical inactivity and urbanization. As per the recent data, 24 million adults in the age group of 20-79 years live with diabetes in Sub-Saharan Africa, which has been estimated to rise to 33 million and 55 million by 2030 and 2045 respectively.

Merck Foundation Nationwide Diabetes Blue Points Program in partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Medical Societies and Academia helps improve access to equitable and quality diabetes care nationwide in African Countries.

"I am very proud to share that as a part of our Nationwide Diabetes Blue Points Program, Merck Foundation provides more than 660 scholarships in Diabetes, Cardiovascular Preventive and Endocrinology one-year diploma and two-year master degree for Doctors from 43 countries to better manage diabetes, hypertension, and endocrinology patients.

This also includes scholarships for the Master course in the Clinical Management of Diabetes in 4 languages- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish, endorsed by Diabetes UK for doctors from African and Latin American countries. Therefore, I'd like to invite young doctors to apply for our scholarships on submit@merck-foundation.com to fill the public healthcare gap if needed in their communities," added Dr Kelej.

Moreover, Merck Foundation has announced the Call for Applications for their "Diabetes & Hypertension" Media, Film, Song and Fashion Awards 2022 in partnership with African First Ladies. "The Four awards have been announced for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students and new potential talents in these fields. The theme of the awards is to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension. I invite all our talented artists and media representatives to apply for these awards at submit@merck-foundation.com," concluded Dr Rasha Kelej.

Details of the Awards:

1. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension":

Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle, raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Who can apply:

Journalists from Print, Radio, Online, and Multimedia platforms from the following groups:

1. Southern African Countries

2. West African Countries

3. East African Countries

4. African French Speaking Countries

5. African Portuguese Speaking Countries

Submission deadline: 30th October 2022. Click here to view more details.

Sending multiple applications will increase the chances of winning the award.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension": All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle, raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Categories:

English

French

Portuguese

Arabic

Submission deadline: 30th October 2022. Click here to view more details.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension": All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle, raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2022. Click here to view more details.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension": All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle, raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Categories:

English

French

Portuguese

Arabic

Submission deadline: 30th October 2022. Click here to view more details.

Entries for all the awards to be submitted via email to submit@merck-foundation.com.

