Business News | Meritorious Students to Be Honoured; More Than 500 Students to Receive Recognition

VMPL

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 27: A "Meritorious Student Felicitation Ceremony" will be organized on May 26, 2026, at the Sharda Auditorium of Rabindranath Tagore University under the joint aegis of Rabindranath Tagore University and MediaToday. During this special event, more than 500 meritorious students from various schools in Bhopal, who have excelled in Classes 10th, 11th, and 12th, will be honoured. The objective of the program is to encourage young talent and create a positive environment towards education.

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Students and teachers from several reputed schools across the city will participate in the event. Along with students, teachers who have made outstanding contributions in the field of education will also be felicitated. Students will be presented with certificates of honour and mementos during the ceremony.

The distinguished guests for the program will include Sanjay Kumar Mishra IAS additional Secretary Ayush MP gov, Simala Prasad IPS IG PHQ Bhopal and Dr. Naveen Anand Joshi Sr.Editor and President Madhya Pradesh Press Club, Ajay Pratap Singh Executive Editor Bussiness Ascent and Media Today, University's Pro Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, and Registrar will also be present. Eminent personalities from various fields and distinguished members of the education sector will participate in the event as well.

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Pro Chancellor Dr. Aditi Chaturvedi Vats said that honouring meritorious students is not only a celebration of their achievements but also a means to strengthen society's respect for education and talent. She stated that young talents are the foundation of the nation's future and must continue to receive encouragement.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Ravi Prakash Dubey said that education is not limited to securing good marks in examinations, but also involves developing leadership, innovation, and social responsibility among students. He encouraged students to continue learning throughout life and remain dedicated to their goals.

Registrar Dr. Sangeeta Johri said that the felicitation ceremony would provide new confidence and motivation to students. She added that both teachers and students are important pillars of the education system, and honouring their contributions is a positive initiative by the university.

The program will also feature motivational sessions related to education, career guidance, and personality development to inspire students. Important information regarding career opportunities and future prospects will also be shared during the event.

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