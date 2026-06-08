Business News | Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India & Virtual Info Systems Partner with ITS India Forum to Launch ITS India Congress at Transport + Traffic Infratech Expo 2026

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8: In a landmark development for India's rapidly evolving mobility, transportation, and digital infrastructure ecosystem, Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India and Virtual Info Systems (VIS Group), organisers of Transport + Traffic Infratech Expo and its co-located shows Road Infratech Expo and Parking Infratech Expo, have entered into a long-term strategic alliance with ITS India Forum to organise the ITS India Congress alongside Transport + Traffic Infratech Expo commencing with the 2026 edition scheduled to take place on 7-8 October 2026 and continuing in subsequent editions.

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At a time when India is making unprecedented investments in highways, urban transit, logistics, and digital infrastructure, the need for intelligent, safe, efficient, and sustainable mobility solutions has never been greater. As home to the world's second-largest road network and one of the fastest-growing automotive markets globally, India faces increasing challenges related to congestion, road safety, urban mobility, and logistics efficiency making the adoption of Intelligent Transportation Systems a national imperative.

Against this backdrop, India's growing investments in smart mobility, AI-driven transportation systems, intelligent traffic management, digital tolling, multimodal connectivity, and sustainable infrastructure present a unique opportunity to accelerate the transformation of the country's mobility ecosystem. It is this shared vision that underpins the integration of the ITS India Congress, an initiative of the ITS India Forum and India's premier annual forum for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), combined with Transport + Traffic Infratech Expo, the country's leading trade exhibition for traffic, transport, road infrastructure, parking, and smart mobility solutions, will establish one of India's most comprehensive platforms for innovation, policy dialogue, knowledge exchange, and business engagement across the transportation and mobility ecosystem.

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Commenting on the strategic alliance, the leadership teams of Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India, Virtual Info Systems (VIS Group) and ITS India Forum highlighted the importance of creating a unified platform that will drive innovation, policy dialogue, and industry collaboration across India's rapidly evolving mobility and transportation ecosystem.

Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Aisa Holdings Ltd, said: "India is at a pivotal stage in the evolution of its transportation and mobility ecosystem, driven by significant investments in infrastructure, digital transformation, and smart mobility initiatives. As these sectors continue to converge, the need for a comprehensive platform that facilitates dialogue, innovation, business engagement, and cross-sector collaboration has become increasingly important. The strategic integration of the ITS India Congress with Transport + Traffic Infratech Expo reflects our commitment to creating high-value industry platforms that address emerging market needs and support sectoral growth. By bringing together policymakers, government authorities, technology providers, infrastructure developers, academia, and industry leaders, we are creating a unique platform that not only showcases innovation but also fosters meaningful conversations around the future of mobility and transportation."

Mr. Akhilesh Srivastava, President, ITS India Forum, added: "A flagship event of this scale demands the right blend of domain leadership and world-class event production, and that is precisely the value this joint venture unlocks," said Mr. Akhilesh Srivastava, President, ITS India Forum. "The ITS India Forum brings the technical depth, credibility, and stakeholder network; Traffic Infra brings the production expertise to deliver a seamless, high-impact experience for thousands of delegates, exhibitors, and global partners. Together, we are building a sustainable, repeatable model for the Congress that strengthens India's ITS ecosystem"

Likewise, Mr Jayaraman Nair, Chairman, Virtual Info Systems Pvt Ltd (VIS Group) said : "Transport + Traffic Infratech Expo has consistently evolved in line with the needs of India's transportation and infrastructure sectors. The addition of the ITS India Congress marks a natural and strategic progression in that journey. Together, we are creating one of India's most influential platforms for intelligent transportation systems, smart mobility, traffic management, road safety, and digital infrastructure. At a time when India is investing heavily in connected and sustainable mobility solutions, this partnership will provide a powerful platform for industry collaboration, policy dialogue, technology showcase, and business growth, helping shape the future of transportation in the country."

The inaugural ITS India Congress alongside Transport + Traffic Infratech Expo 2026 will bring together policymakers, government authorities, urban planners, infrastructure developers, technology providers, academia, startups, and industry leaders to address the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of mobility in India. Through a combination of high-level conferences, policy dialogues, technology showcases, business networking, and knowledge-sharing initiatives, the platform will serve as a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and investment across the transportation ecosystem.

As India advances towards a future defined by connected, intelligent, and sustainable mobility, the strategic alliance between Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India, Virtual Info Systems, and ITS India Forum represents a significant step towards creating a unified industry platform that bridges policy, technology, infrastructure, and business. Together, the partners are committed to fostering meaningful dialogue, accelerating the adoption of Intelligent Transportation Systems, and supporting India's vision of building a safer, smarter, and more efficient transportation network for generations to come.

Press information and photographic material:

https://trafficinfratechexpo.in.messefrankfurt.com/newdelhi/en.html

Press Contacts

Viral Sanghvi | Manager - PR & Corporate Communications+91 9930837978 | viral.sanghvi@india.messefrankfurt.com

Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd

Background information on ITS India Forum

https://itsindiaforum.com/about-us/

Background information on Virutal Info Systems Pvt Ltd (VIS Group)

https://visgroup.com/

Background information on Messe Frankfurt

www.messefrankfurt.com/background-information

Sustainability at Messe Frankfurt

www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability-information

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