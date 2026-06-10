Business News | Meta to Launch America's Workforce Academy for Guaranteed Job Placement with USD 115 Million First Year Investment

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Meta is launching America's Workforce Academy (AWA), a nationwide program designed to fast-track individuals into long-term careers in skilled trades, backed by an initial USD 115 million investment in its first year. The cost-free initiative supports all participants during their training and guarantees a job for every graduate.

According to Meta, this initiative marks the largest private-sector commitment to the skilled trades with a "job guarantee in American history". The academy will debut its pilot locations in Louisiana, Ohio, Indiana, and Texas.

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Dina Powell McCormick, Meta President and Vice-Chairman, said: "The AI revolution is bringing change but also historic opportunities. Skilled workers electrified rural America one pole at a time. They manned the factories that built the arsenal that won World War II."

The program aims to address a significant deficit in the domestic labor market, which requires hundreds of thousands of fiber technicians, welders, plumbers, electricians, and other skilled trade workers. Graduates will earn both the industry-recognized National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) credential and an America's Workforce Certificate. Both credentials are designed to remain with the workers across different employers and industry sectors.

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Rachel Peterson, Vice President, Data Centers, Meta, said, "The AI infrastructure we're building today requires an incredible workforce to make it a reality. America's Workforce Academy is our commitment to building that workforce with the same ambition and long-term thinking we bring to the technology itself. America needs hundreds of thousands of skilled tradespeople -- electricians, mechanics, fiber technicians and more -- and this program creates clear, accessible pathways into those careers."

Meta is launching AWA to build upon the demand seen for its first major initiative of this kind, Level-Up, a fiber installation training program that received 35,000 applications in its first seven days.

To deliver the program, Meta is partnering with organizations including the National Urban League, the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), and CBRE, along with several regional community partners.

Mike Rowe, CEO of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, said, "America's Workforce Academy does both. Workers are actually paid to learn. There is zero cost to them, no college debt and a fast certification, with a guaranteed job on the other end. This is an important step in the right direction, and one that I hope other companies will be inspired to take."

Marc H Morial, National Urban League President and CEO, noted that AWA represents the kind of bold, inclusive investment the US economy urgently needs. "At a time when too many Americans are searching for pathways to stable, family-supporting careers, this initiative opens doors, particularly for communities who historically have been excluded from opportunity," he added. "By removing cost barriers, providing industry-recognized credentials, and guaranteeing employment, AWA is helping to build a more equitable and resilient workforce for the future."

Michael Bellaman, ABC president and Chief Executive Officer, highlighted that AWA is a transformational endeavor creating incredible opportunities and, "ABC is proud to partner with Meta and CBRE to welcome all who want to build their career dreams in construction. This innovative talent pipeline solution addresses the industry's ongoing workforce shortage by utilizing ABC's existing, proven, nationwide education ecosystem."

Bob Sulentic, CBRE Chair and Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are excited to serve as a key partner for Meta on the management of America's Workforce Academy -- from candidate intake and qualification to hands-on training, in collaboration with the Associated Builders and Contractors."

Sulentic mentioned that in this role, CBRE is leveraging the full scope and expertise of the company to recruit, train, and deploy thousands of skilled workers "who will support Meta in building out their AI infrastructure." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)