London [UK], April 16 (ANI/PNN): A unique 3 week long online course has been launched for design students which is focused on designing entertainment venues in the metaverse.

Design Futures Foundation (DFF), USA, in collaboration with Dezact, UK & Avani Institute of Design, India, has launched the online course titled 'MetaPlay' to promote the potential and viability of emerging technologies like parametric design and modeling tools, and augmented reality/ virtual reality tools. This one of its kind global online course is scheduled to be organized in 3 phases over three weeks. MetaPlay is set to be a micro design studio equipping the participants with actionable digital and parametric modeling skills and exposure to the game engines and CGI tools within the AEC industry.

At MetaPlay, participants will learn hands-on skills on digital world-building directly from industry experts. The list of the instructors includes names like Akshay Goyal (Founder of Tron Labs and Partner at Architron Group), Ping-Hsiang Chen (Senior Architect at Zaha Hadid Architects), Vineeth T K (Educator at Avani Institute of Design), Cherylene M. Shangpliang (Designer at Zaha Hadid Architects, London), Zehao Qin ( Design Systems Analyst in Applied Research + Development (ARD) group at Foster + Partners, London). In addition, at the end of the 6-day workshop, students are expected to design and build architectural scale projects within a virtual environment. The final jury and exhibition work will occur on the concluding day and will consist of experts like Mayur Mistry, Richard Chou, Saenawee Chatameteewong, and Amit Gupta.

Students from multiple countries are slated to join this global design workshop and by participating in the course, the students will not only receive a behind the scenes exposure of how to create entertainment venues for metaverse and crypto futures but will also be certified as Metaverse Designers.

Talking about this unique workshop, Akshay Goyal, the Co Founder of Design Future Foundation (DFF) and Dezact, shares, "Curating this global scale workshop in partnership with Avani Design Institute is a matter of absolute honor to us. In the post-pandemic world, the Web 3.0 revolution has triggered an immense interest in smart contracts, virtual metaverse platforms and all things NFT.

Virtual worlds such as Decentraland and Sanbox have seen a flurry of activity and metaverse has emerged as an disruptive technological trend slated to transform our societal futures by impacting the way we live, work and play. Over the next decade, people will seek more and more immersive virtual experiences, pushing consumers and brands into the Metaverse. In such a scenario, the MetaPlay course expects to trigger a game-changing enabling experience for the virtual designers and developers of this future."

Ping-Hsiang Chen, Director and Co Founder of Dezact London said "Covid19 has catalyzed the process of Metaverse adaptation. As it presented the world with unprecedented operational challenges, the world embraced many cultural shifts quicker than anticipated, and Metaverse is one of them. As a result, several tech giants all across the globe are now on the move to creating Metaverse for users. Within this frame of reference, MetaPlay course is a platform for the next-gen digital architects and designers to learn the ins and outs of Metaverse from experts in the sector."

Vineeth TK, Faculty at Avani University highlighted "Avani Institute has been at the forefront of experimentation and international collaboration in the Indian Context. The MetaPlay course was brought in with a similar spirit and will allow virtual designers, architects, and developers alike to explore the digital modeling tools and gaming industry workflows to upskill themselves to design for future virtual worlds. The course will enable the participants to create an immersive digital environment that accommodates people in a shared virtual world."

Design Future Foundation (DFF) is a non-profit organization that believes in the potential of design in solving global problems and creating a massive impact in our rapidly changing world.

Operating at the intersection of design and emerging technology, DFF engages with organisations, academia and professionals to explore the impact of design beyond its bracketed boundaries. DEZACT is a London based organization created to speculate and investigate the changing modes of conception, production and consumption of urban space in the post digital era. It operates at the disciplinary intersection of art, architecture, new media and urban studies. It brings together artists, designers and educators to participate in a forward-looking debate on the position of technology in art, architecture and culture. Now, DFF has tied hands with Dezact, UK & Avani Institute of Design, India, on a mission to assist developers and architects in the journey into the Metaverse of the future.

