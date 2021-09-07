New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI/PNN): Situated in Antigua & Barbuda, one of the most popular island countries in the Eastern Caribbean, Metropolitan University College of Medicine Antigua (MUCM) offers a perfect blend of high-quality medical education and exemplary quality of life.

At Metropolitan University College of Medicine Antigua, students are subjected to rigorous preparations in line with the best American practices in education to enable them to become exceptional doctors, serve humanity and build a better world together by offering healthcare services to those in need.

Led by Prof (Dr.) George Turner, an Alumnus of the prestigious Johns Hopkins University is the University's mission to recruit, enrich, train, and develop intelligent and vibrant minds to become outstanding and progressive Medical Doctors who would leave their mark on the global stage of medical practitioners. MUCM is working religiously to bring hope and comfort to patients through research and the integration of strategies to prolong life through exceptional patient care coupled with community service.

MUCM delivers accredited medical programs that focus on student-centric delivery of curriculum. The aim is to improve the global healthcare systems by developing well-trained international physicians capable of performing original research, becoming holistic doctors, and providing exceptional patient care.

Ministry of Education recognizes MUCM, the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, and the MD program is approved and registered with Antigua and Barbuda National Accreditation Board. MUCM also provides undergraduate and professional graduate courses of international merit in the medical and allied health sciences.

As part of their CSR initiative, the MUCM has responded to the worldwide shortage of medical professionals by offering a special Covid-19 study package with up to 50 percent scholarships based on merit and means to deserving candidates studying at Metropolitan University College of Medicine. MUCM invites one and all to be a part of this rewarding experience, one that shall last many a generation. Students, Teachers and parents are welcome to Contact MUCM officials to schedule a visit and may also talk to one of the University admission personnel.

Through this path-breaking initiative, MUCM aims to assist 1000 students across the globe who cannot continue their education to gain access to the state-of-the-art facilities of MUCM and personalised care.

Whatsapp: +1 240-778-8081

Email: admissions@mu.edu.ag

