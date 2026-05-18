Business News | Metty.ai Launches AI Agent That Connects Founders and Self-Employed to Verified Service Providers in Real Time

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 18: Metty.ai announced the public launch of its AI-powered service provider discovery platform, built to help founders, executives, and self-employed professionals find and connect with the right service providers in real time. Unlike traditional directories or static marketplaces, metty.ai is powered by a conversational AI agent that understands what a user actually needs, reaches out to the most relevant service provider on the platform, and connects both sides instantly the moment the provider accepts the request -- turning what is usually a multi-day search into a single conversation.

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A single conversation. The right professional. In minutes.

Users can engage metty.ai through whichever channel suits them best -- the metty.ai web app, +918031138113(Phone call, WhatsApp chat, or even a WhatsApp call). They simply describe what they need, in their own words. The metty AI agent captures the full context of the request -- the type of service, the urgency, the specifics -- and instantly pings the most relevant service providers on the platform. The first qualified professional to accept gets connected to the user in real time.

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This removes the friction users typically face: scrolling through listings, comparing profiles, sending enquiries to multiple vendors, and waiting hours or days for someone to respond. With metty.ai, the platform does the searching, qualifying, and outreach -- and the user only sees the professional who is ready, available, and a fit for the job.

Built for the time-poor professional

"Founders, executives, and the self-employed don't have the luxury of spending an afternoon hunting for the right professional to help them. They need an answer, not a directory," said Shubham, Founder and CEO of metty.ai. "We built metty to behave like an extremely well-connected executive assistant. You tell metty what you need over a call, a chat, or the web -- and metty handles the rest. Within minutes, you're on a live conversation with a real, verified professional who has already said yes."

High-intent leads for service providers

On the supply side, metty.ai gives independent professionals and service providers something the market has long lacked: a steady stream of pre-qualified, high-intent leads delivered in real time. Because each lead is contextualized by the AI agent before it reaches the provider, professionals can choose to accept only the requests that match their expertise and availability -- dramatically improving conversion rates compared to traditional lead-generation platforms.

metty.ai operates on a subscription model for service providers, with tiered plans designed for monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly engagement -- keeping the experience completely free for end users.

A new way to access expertise

metty.ai is being built for a generation of professionals who expect speed, convenience, and intelligence in every interaction. Whether the requirement is a chartered accountant, a legal advisor, a designer, a marketing consultant, or any other specialist, metty.ai aims to make the path from "I need someone" to "I'm on a call with them" as short as possible.

The platform is now live and onboarding both users and service providers across India.

About metty.ai

metty.ai is an AI-powered service-discovery platform that connects founders, executives, and self-employed professionals with verified service providers in real time. Accessible through web, phone, WhatsApp chat, and WhatsApp call, metty.ai uses a conversational AI agent to understand each user's requirement, match it to the right professional, and facilitate an instant live connection. Headquartered in Bengaluru, metty.ai is on a mission to make expert services as easy to access as a phone call.

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