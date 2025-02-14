BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 14: MG SELECT, the recently launched luxury brand channel of JSW MG Motor India, has announced the appointment of 12 dealer partners across India. These dealer partners will elevate the luxury car-buying experience for the new-age buyers via 14 MG SELECT Experience Centres (touch points) in 13 cities planned for the first phase of expansion.

MG SELECT is for new-age buyers of 'accessible luxury'- it includes curated customer experiences that blends sustainability, innovation, and craftsmanship. Customers can pre-reserve the recently unveiled inaugural products of MG SELECT - MG Cyberster, the World's Fastest MG Roadster and the MG M9, the Presidential Limousine.

Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, JSW MG Motor India, said, "MG SELECT represents a new vision for 'accessible luxury' in the automotive market. The brand's refined perspective on products and car ownership journey will enhance the personalised experience and the newly appointed dealer partners will play a key role in driving it forward." This appointment of 12 established dealers brings significant strengths to the MG SELECT network. These partners possess experience in the automotive sector, a deep understanding of the luxury market, and a strong reputation for customer service. Their commitment to excellence aligns well with MG SELECT's vision for accessible luxury.

