Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 14: Midland Credit Management (MCM), an Encore Capital Group Company, has been recognized by Great Place To Work® India among India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2024. As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 100 million employees from over 150 countries worldwide take part in the Great Place To Work® assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture. In 2024, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, 100 organizations were recognized as India's Best Workplaces™ in the IT & IT-BPM sector. These organizations excel in both their people practices and their proactive actions to create a high trust culture. The complete list of India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2024 can be viewed on the Great Place To Work® website. Jaison Thomas, Managing Director, MCM India, shared, "We are honored to be recognized among India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2024. A prestigious recognition like this embodies our culture of continuous listening, care and collaboration, and above all, belonging. Our success as an organization reflects the commitment of our colleagues who are driven to serve our consumers with empathy and take pride in bringing our vision of making credit accessible. By promoting innovative and diverse perspectives, we have created a future-ready workplace where employees are encouraged to find better ways. To support this, our pay-for-performance philosophy and comprehensive rewards strategy recognize initiative and reward strong performance on an ongoing basis. Furthermore, we invest in our people through extensive learning opportunities, career advancement, and an empowering ecosystem that values adaptability and growth. Our holistic approach to employee well-being, with a special emphasis on mental health, ensures that our colleagues are supported in all facets of their lives. All of this ensures that our organization remains resilient, agile, and capable of achieving long-term success." Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work® India, added, "In a year marked by a mix of opportunities and challenges in the IT sector, including economic headwinds, global layoffs, and technological disruptions, the achievements of India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2024 stand out as beacons of hope and excellence. While the sector experienced growth driven by digital transformation, it also faced hurdles such as a global slowdown and rising competition, making these organizations' adaptability and resilience even more commendable. What distinguishes these winning organizations is their unwavering commitment to upholding trust and stability even as the industry landscape undergoes significant transformations. Despite sector-wide challenges in engagement, with burnout affecting 29% of IT employees - up 3% from last year - these exemplary workplaces have successfully fostered environments where employees feel heard, valued, and empowered in decision-making processes. The contrast becomes even more pronounced during tough times. While many companies struggle with disengagement and declining motivation, these organizations have managed to maintain higher engagement levels by focusing on flexibility and inclusive leadership. They understand that during times when job security concerns erode trust, strengthening the emotional connection with employees is crucial. While engagement levels may vary across organizations, the best workplaces stand out through their focus on authentic and transparent communications to create impact, improve collaboration, empower employees, and drive purpose. Congratulations to all the winners of India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2024 list. You are showing us that even in challenging times, building and maintaining a High-Trust, High-Performance culture is not just possible - it's essential for sustainable success."

