He has represented India in over 100 countries throughout the world, as well as being involved with International Humanitarian organizations, chambers of commerce, royal families, multinational enterprises, business communities, sports, and cultural associations, and many more.

Mikki Koomar is a model, actor, producer, entrepreneur, martial artist, philanthropist, and global influencer. Mikki Koomar is the most influential international star, with 1 million Instagram followers and millions of followers across many social media platforms.

Icon of the World Mikki Koomar has partnered with one of the leading corporations, BGIL films and Technologies limited, as well as his company United Nexus Production, to promote the Indian entertainment industry and technologies internationally. He has received several honours and has been acknowledged and recognised all around the world.

He has achieved success not just in the global cinema and fashion sectors, but also in his other ventures. Koomar holds several honorary doctorates and is considered as a worldwide legend. With a bright commercial mind in a wide range of disciplines such as infrastructure, innovation, appeal, event management, worldwide business development, global media management, and international cinema, to name a few.

He is also the Chairman and Managing Director of Xtreme Entertainment Production Private Limited, as well as the Chairman and Managing Director of United Nexus Production. He established Xtreme Entertainment Production on January 1, 2009, and Private incorporated on April 16, 2012. The Indian Motion Picture Producers Association has accepted it as a member.

Mikki Koomar recently collaborated with Maldivian business tycoon Mohamed Fayaz in the Maldives. Fayaz is the Managing Partner at International Chain Maldives Private Limited in the Republic of Maldives. Previously, Fayaz worked in the United States, a registered company in the worldwide hotel franchise brands "PARKSIDE" and Former Vice Chairman of the Board at Maldives Fisheries & Agriculture Development Cooperative Society in the Republic of Maldives.

Mikki Koomar and Fayaz are partners in the Maldives' world-record-breaking unique and distinctive luxury resort project. Which holiday destination is most popular among the world's richest families and celebrities? It would be in the Ultra-Luxury Touring Zone, with the focus point being Fodhdhoo Island.

Mikki Koomar is also the founder and International Chairman of the United Nexus International Organization. It is the International Community and Non-Governmental Organization.

Simultaneously, as an actor and producer, he is hard at work on his forthcoming international film project, "LEO." Leo is expected to begin filming in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Koomar, according to reports, has finished extensive preparation for his role in the film. During his training, he passed the Examination for the Position of International Chief General Commissioner. The International Police Organization, National Institute of Scientific Police, and Counter Crime Intelligence Organization conducted and interviewed the examination. And he has been named International Chief General Commissioner at Colombia's National Institute of Scientific Police, an official partner of the International Police Organization. Leo will be the biggest action film in the world.

