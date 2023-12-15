PNN

New Delhi [India], December 15: India is a country of diverse cultures, languages, and regions. It is also a country of immense potential, with a large and young population, a growing economy, and a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit. However, not all parts of India are equally developed or prosperous. While the metros and Tier 1 cities have witnessed rapid urbanisation and industrialisation, the Tier 2 and 3 cities have lagged behind in terms of infrastructure, employment, and quality of life.

Also Read | The More Fertile You Are, the Sooner You May Die -- Study.

This is where Mikro Grafeio, a social impact startup, comes in. Mikro Grafeio, which means "small office" in Greek, is on a mission to create 100,000 job opportunities in Tier 2 and 3 cities in India, thus enabling local economies to thrive. Mikro Grafeio intends to achieve this goal by offering integrated workspace and workforce solutions, advisory and consulting for businesses to help them set up operations beyond metros and Tier 1 cities.

Why Emerging cities ie. Tier 2 and 3 Cities?

Also Read | Bihar: Undertrial Prisoner 'Chote Sarkar' Gunned Down Inside Court Premises in Danapur, Two Arrested (Watch Video).

Tier 2 and 3 cities are the emerging markets of India, with a population of over 400 million and a GDP of over $240 billion. These cities offer several advantages for businesses, such as:

* Lower operational costs: The cost of living, real estate, and labour are significantly lower in Tier 2 and 3 cities than in metros and Tier 1 cities. This translates into lower overheads and higher margins for businesses.

* Untapped talent pool: Tier 2 and 3 cities have a large pool of educated, skilled, and aspirational youth who are eager to work and learn. These cities also have several reputed educational institutions that produce quality graduates every year.

* Higher retention and loyalty: Employees in Tier 2 and 3 cities tend to have lower attrition rates and higher loyalty than their counterparts in metros and Tier 1 cities. This is because they have stronger family and social ties, lower stress levels, and better work-life balance.

* Social impact and sustainability: By creating jobs and opportunities in Tier 2 and 3 cities, businesses can contribute to the social and economic development of these regions, reduce the rural-urban migration, and promote inclusive and balanced growth. They can also align with their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals by reducing their carbon footprint and supporting local communities.

How does Mikro Grafeio Help Businesses?

Mikro Grafeio helps businesses to tap into the potential of Tier 2 and 3 cities by providing them with end-to-end solutions for their workspace and workforce needs. Some of the services that Mikro Grafeio offers are:

* Workspace solutions: Mikro Grafeio provides process-ready, people-ready, and performance-ready workspaces in 40+ locations across India. These workspaces are fully furnished, equipped, and managed by Mikro Grafeio, and can be customised according to the customer's requirements. Mikro Grafeio also offers flexible and scalable options, such as co-working spaces, private offices, meeting rooms, and virtual offices, to suit the customer's budget and business needs.

* Workforce solutions: Mikro Grafeio provides talent acquisition and workforce training solutions for businesses. Mikro Grafeio helps businesses to source, screen, and hire the best talent from Tier 2 and 3 cities, and also provides them with onboarding, induction, and training programs. Mikro Grafeio also offers performance management, payroll, and compliance services for the hired workforce.

* Advisory and consulting: Mikro Grafeio provides advisory and consulting services for businesses to help them plan and execute their expansion strategy in Tier 2 and 3 cities. Mikro Grafeio helps businesses to identify the best locations, conduct market research, assess feasibility, and design the optimal business model. Mikro Grafeio also helps businesses to navigate the regulatory and legal aspects, and obtain the necessary approvals and licences.

* Value-added support services: Mikro Grafeio provides a host of value-added support services to handle the various needs that businesses may have while setting up and running their operations in Tier 2 and 3 cities. These services include IT infrastructure, security, housekeeping, catering, transportation, travel, accommodation, and recreation.

What Makes Mikro Grafeio Different?

Mikro Grafeio's differentiator has always been its ability to offer integrated solutions. As a full-fledged managed services provider, Mikro Grafeio leverages technology to deliver exceptional customer experience by offering custom-built solutions. Hence, its customers get to experience a seamless process of fulfilling their distributed workspace and trained workforce needs across India under a single zero-capex master service agreement (MSA) while adhering to their ESG goals.

Mikro Grafeio also follows a hub and spoke model, where it has a central hub in a metro or Tier 1 city, and multiple spokes in Tier 2 and 3 cities. This model allows Mikro Grafeio to provide consistent and standardised services across all its locations, while also catering to the local nuances and preferences of each region. Mikro Grafeio also leverages its strong network of partners and vendors to ensure quality and reliability of its services.

Mikro Grafeio's vision is to enable businesses to access the untapped potential of Tier 2 and 3 cities, and create a positive impact on the lives of millions of people. Mikro Grafeio believes that by creating 100,000 jobs in these cities, it can help to revitalise the local economies, empower the youth, and foster social inclusion and harmony.

Mikro Grafeio is a social impact startup that is on a mission to create 100,000 job opportunities in Tier 2 and 3 cities in India, thus enabling local economies to thrive. Mikro Grafeio offers integrated workspace and workforce solutions, advisory and consulting, and value-added support services for businesses to help them set up operations beyond metros and Tier 1 cities. Mikro Grafeio's differentiator is its ability to offer custom-built solutions under a single zero-capex MSA, while following a hub and spoke model and leveraging technology and partnerships. Mikro Grafeio's vision is to enable businesses to access the untapped potential of emerging cities, and create a positive impact on the lives of millions of people.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)