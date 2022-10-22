Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): This festive season, Milaap.org, India's first zero-fee crowdfunding platform, has launched its latest offering 'Shop to Give' as part of its continuous efforts to accentuate and diversify online giving.

The initiative, first-of-its-kind by a crowdfunding platform in the country, lets users shop from their favourite e-commerce brands and support a cause/fundraiser without having to include an additional donation amount.

For every purchase made this festive season, the brands will allocate a share of the order value towards a chosen cause/fundraiser that the buyer opts for.

Fundraiser organizers on Milaap can also benefit to a great extent by encouraging friends and family to shop their festive requirements through the platform that in turn will benefit the respective fundraisers.

Ecommerce brands across fashion, travel, food, electronics and multiple other categories are listed under the 'Shop to Give' feature on Milaap. The initiative guarantees the users an instant impact that they can make at no added cost or effort. In addition to this, the buyers can also avail all offers or discounts from the brands when they opt for online shopping using the platform.The customized links created for the e-commerce platforms will automatically drive donations from the order value towards the cause making it a seamless and rewarding experience for the buyers.

Talking about how Milaap arrived at the idea of 'Shop to Give', Anoj Viswanathan, Co-founder and President at Milaap said, "At Milaap, we are constantly working to provide ways to empower our campaign organizers to successfully drive donations towards their campaigns at all touch points. 'Shop to Give' comes from the same thought and we are happy to be the first and only crowdfunding platform to come up with such an offering in this festive season." Sharing his view on how 'Shop to Give' will add value to the fundraising efforts on Milaap, Anoj added, "Shop to Give will enable campaign organizers to get the benefit of the festive purchases by people within their network. Instead of asking for a direct donation they can now request the donors for purchasing their festive requirements using the link they share."

Prior to the launch of 'Shop to Give', in June 2022, Milaap had launched Milaap360, an all-in-one fundraising solution where fundraising can be done through engaging activities like lucky draws, live sessions, auctions, pledging and many more. The 'Joy of Giving' week in the first week of October saw multiple fundraising activities like live cooking sessions, musical concerts and many more, to create engaging and unique fundraising experiences to the users of the platform raising funds for causes. Milaap as a crowdfunding solution has multiple offerings that not only acts as a platform to list a cause, but also supports the causes to drive donations.

Milaap is India's largest, zero-fee crowdfunding platform for personal and social causes, especially healthcare and related needs. The platform enables anyone in need to raise funds for causes typically outside a common person's financial ability, such as tertiary healthcare, education and community-related causes.

Milaap's community of donors come from over 130 countries across the world and have contributed over INR 2161 crores for 7,32,000+ projects across India. Over the last 12 years, Milaap has become the most preferred platform for people to raise and contribute funds towards their cherished causes in India.

