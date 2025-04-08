PNN

New Delhi [India], April 8: The Millennium Schools have announced a strategic partnership with The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) to launch the TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) program across their high school network. This initiative marks a bold step towards embedding entrepreneurial thinking into mainstream education, empowering students with future-ready skills and real-world exposure.

Also Read | WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out 'Sticker Photos' Feature for Beta Users on iOS App, Brings Sticker Resizing, Cutomisation for Status Update.

Designed to inspire and equip young minds, the program offers students a unique opportunity to explore the world of startups through structured learning modules, mentorship from industry leaders, and hands-on business experiences.

With the program, students will learn directly from successful entrepreneurs and business leaders through interactive sessions and workshops. The program will guide students through the entire journey of building a startup--from ideation and market research to business planning and pitching. And by fostering innovation, leadership, and problem-solving, students will be better prepared for a wide range of careers in the evolving global economy.

Also Read | GT vs RR Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Match 23.

Neeta Raina, Director of New Initiatives at The Millennium Schools, said, "This partnership marks a pivotal shift in education -- from rote learning to real-world readiness. By integrating entrepreneurship into the curriculum, we are enabling students to think independently, act responsibly, and dream ambitiously."

Through this initiative, students will also gain opportunities to pitch their ideas to investors, participate in competitions, and collaborate on real-world projects -- building confidence, creativity, and critical life skills along the way.

By combining academic learning with entrepreneurial application, The Millennium Schools and TiE aim to nurture a generation of leaders who don't just adapt to the future -- they create it.

About The Millennium Schools

The Millennium Schools are a national chain of CBSE-affiliated co-educational institutions, powered by the award-winning Millennium Learning SystemTM -- a student-centric, stress-free curriculum designed to make learning meaningful and future-ready. The schools are committed to shaping responsible, innovative citizens who contribute to building a better tomorrow.

About The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE)

Founded in 1992, TiE is a global nonprofit dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship through mentoring, networking, education, funding, and incubation. With chapters across the world, TiE has been instrumental in supporting startups and building entrepreneurial ecosystems that drive innovation and community development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)