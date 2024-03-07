PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 7: Millimetre, one of India's first solution-focused premium laminate brands, marked its inaugural appearance with its innovative BandEdge design solution at IndiaWood 2024, the prestigious international woodworking and furniture manufacturing trade fair. The event took place from 22nd to 26th February 2024 in Bengaluru, serving as a significant milestone for Millimetre as it launched India's first distinctive range of high definition decor laminates, exclusively at IndiaWood 2024.

In the interior and furniture design industry, professionals often struggle to achieve seamless surface finishes despite access to abundant materials. Acknowledging these challenges, Millimetre introduces T.O.Y.E - Texture on Your Edge, a design solution that provides matching edge strips under the category of BandEdge, for the first time in India and in the industry. This allows designers to obtain aesthetic solutions that are equally functional in nature.

This first-of-a-kind collection delivered an uncompromised and seamless design finishing through its innovative approach, presenting respite from the industry-wide dilemma of combining solid edges with a textured surface. With an unwavering commitment to simplicity and precision, Millimetre aimed to surpass industry expectations, offering an innovative solution to elevate edge and surface detailing in design.

"We were thrilled to be part of IndiaWood 2024, showcasing India's first solution to seamless design through our commitment to precision and innovation in every detail. Collezione Deci.mmal and T.O.Y.E have redefined the tactile experience in designing cabinets and carcasses," said Devshrut Patel, Partner at Millimetre. "Our unconventional approach to product presentation signified the change we aimed to bring to the interior and furniture design industry."

This debut exhibition was an immersive experience for the creative industry, introducing ground-breaking products not yet seen in India. Millimetre revolutionised the conventional and infused the industry with fresh perspectives, marking a departure from the mundane.

About Millimetre

Millimetre is one of India's leading manufacturers and traders of high-pressure laminates and edge bands, offering innovative solutions for the furniture and interior design sector. With a focus on out-of-the-box thinking, Millimetre designs, curates, and distributes its products to 20 locations nationwide. Millimetre aims to address evolving design preferences by offering international quality products at accessible prices and locations, emerging as an industry pioneer.

