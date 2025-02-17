NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: Milton, a pioneer in homeware solutions, proudly served as the Associate Sponsor of the iconic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF) 2025, held from January 25th to February 2nd. With an immersive lineup of events, installations, and interactive sessions, Milton infused sustainability into the heart of Mumbai's premier cultural festival.

As a brand committed to responsible living, Milton's collaboration with Kala Ghoda Arts Festival was driven by a shared vision of sustainability. By seamlessly integrating art, travel, and culture, Milton encouraged festivalgoers to embrace eco-conscious choices while celebrating creativity.

Gate Arch: An Ode to Sustainability

The entrance to the fest was an artistic rendition of two brilliant silver horses, made entirely of Milton steel caps and bottles, a marvelous showstopper that paid tribute to the spirit of sustainability while showcasing the beauty of upcycled art, at one of the nation's biggest celebrations of art and culture.

Mirror of Change: A Call for Sustainable Action

Inside the festival, Milton unveiled 'Mirror of Change', an awe-inspiring installation. The life-sized horse sculpture, crafted from plastic waste, stood in stark contrast to its counterpart, a mirror reflection-a 3D steel horse made from Milton's reusable bottles--symbolizing a shift towards sustainability. A strategically placed mirror invited visitors to reflect on the impact of plastic waste and the role of sustainable alternatives.

Bottle Painting Workshop: Travel Sustainably with Milton x The Yellow Brush Studio

Blending art and sustainability, Milton teamed up with The Yellow Brush Studio for a Bottle Painting Workshop, inspiring mindful travel habits. Participants personalized their Milton steel bottles with vibrant, hand-painted designs, choosing travel-themed motifs-backpacking, beach, mountains, or camping-based on their travel style. The message was clear: ditch single-use plastics and embrace artistic, reusable travel companions. Across two workshops, nearly 120 participants of all ages-school kids with parents, college students, working professionals, couples, and art and travel enthusiasts-came together to create, connect, and celebrate sustainable travel.

A Feast for the Senses: Fables & Flavours with Milton Procook

Food and culture intertwined at Fables & Flavours, an engaging session, with cookware partner Milton Procook, saw Dr. Tabinda Jalal Burney, author of Fabulous Feasts, Fables and Family, joined by historian and Master Chef Osama Jalali to take audiences on a nostalgic journey through Awadhi cuisine. Live recreations of traditional dishes brought the rich flavors of history to life, leaving attendees with a deeper appreciation for culinary heritage.

ProCook Contest: Celebrating Culinary Passion with a Fun Twist

Milton's ProCook Contest added an element of excitement to the festival. Attendees participated by clicking a picture in the cutout standee, impersonating a chef tossing vegetables in the air effortlessly. The top three tagged entries won exclusive discounted merchandise and VIP passes to a special comedy show. This initiative showcased how Milton seamlessly became a part of the festival's joyous spirit.

Manisha Vaghani, the Head of CSR at Hamilton Group said of the association, "At Milton, we believe that art and sustainability are powerful catalysts for change. Art has the ability to evoke emotions, challenge perspectives, and spark meaningful conversations-making it a vital tool in driving awareness and action for a better world. Our partnership with the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival reflects our commitment to fostering environmental consciousness through creative expression. By engaging the community in initiatives that highlight the importance of sustainable living, we aim to inspire a collective movement towards a greener future-where art not only beautifies spaces but also becomes a voice for the planet."

Brinda Miller, Hon. Festival Director, KGAF & Hon. Chair, KGA added, "We have been collaborating with Milton since two editions of Kala Ghoda Arts Festival. Together we have forged a great synergy between arts, culture and sustainability, and Milton has been a great partner on ground. In this 25th edition, the Milton products have been attracting the festival audiences through their well-designed, eco-conscious range of household products and we were thrilled to have them on board to reinforce the message of climate consciousness amongst the youth."

From creative workshops to heritage walks, Milton bottles were by the festivalgoers' sides, keeping them refreshed while reinforcing the importance of sustainable hydration. Their innovative pop-up store inside the festival, sold special collection bottles, with customised artistic prints and hand painted designs, giving consumers a chance to own a stylish, bespoke bottle as a partner in their everyday adventures.

By integrating innovative experiences with an eco-conscious message, Milton made an indelible impact at KGAF 2025, proving that sustainability and art can go hand in hand. The company is currently also in the middle of an expansive Green Drive, with trees planted for every sale worth a certain amount happening through their D2C website. The initiative has resulted in 13,000 trees already planted, truly embodying Milton's larger commitment to sustainability.

Founded in 1972, Milton has been a trusted name in Indian households for over five decades. With a robust network of retailers and strategically located manufacturing units nationwide, Milton is committed to delivering innovative and efficient houseware products that simplify daily living and enhance your everyday moments. Their diverse product range, including cookware, appliances, glassware, serveware, reflects their dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. The brand aims to be in each household, across categories. As a part of the Hamilton Group, Milton continues to evolve along with the ever changing consumer and their lifestyle, bringing positive change to households across India and in over 60 countries worldwide.

