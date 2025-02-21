PRNewswire

Sydney [Australia], February 21: Mindsprint, a leading differentiated technology solutions company known for its innovative and purpose-built solutions, today announced the opening of its ANZ office in Sydney, Australia. This expansion reinforces Mindsprint's commitment to delivering cutting-edge IT solutions and services to clients across diverse sectors, including Food and Agriculture, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Manufacturing, and Life Sciences.

Headquartered in Singapore, Mindsprint has established a robust presence in the enterprise customer segment, with state-of-the-art delivery centers in Chennai and Bengaluru. The addition of the Australian office enhances the company's ability to effectively serve regional clients and drive business transformation through advanced technology solutions like Data Analytics, AI, SAP Transformation, Intelligent Automation, and Supply Chain Optimization to meet the unique needs of the market.

Suresh Sundararajan, Co-founder and CEO, Mindsprint, said, "We are excited to announce this strategic move as a key step in our global growth strategy, highlighting the substantial opportunities for managed services in the region. As businesses increasingly focus on their core competencies, we believe there is significant potential for growth. Additionally, we are thrilled to welcome Amit Bassi as President & Managing Partner, for Mindsprint ANZ. With 30 years of experience, Amit brings a wealth of knowledge in driving business transformation and spearheading innovative initiatives in products, platforms, and services."

Amit Bassi, President & Managing Partner, Mindsprint ANZ, said, "Mindsprint's expansion reiterates our commitment to invest in the ANZ region. By building a talented local team and harnessing our global expertise, we aim to empower businesses to reach their full potential. Fuelled by advancements in digital, automation, AI solutions, and modernization, the Australian IT services market is projected to grow by 9.5% over the next five years*. This opportunity places us in a unique strategic position to create value for customers in this dynamic environment."

Mindsprint has over 3000 employees, with a presence across the US, UK, Singapore, India, Middle East, and Africa. Mindsprint's industry-agnostic Technology, Cybersecurity, and Business Process Services and solutions are adaptable to a broad industry spectrum, cutting across the supply chain, sustainability, smart manufacturing, procurement, spend analytics, enterprise applications, and more. With this move, Mindsprint aims to drive innovation and build trusted relationships with clients in Australia, New Zealand, and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

*Source: IT Services Industry Forecast 2024-31 Report by Industry ARC

About Mindsprint

Mindsprint's purpose is to reimagine business with talent, technology, and insights-driven services and solutions. With a proven track record of two decades, enabling global organizations in their business and technology transformation journey, Mindsprint is a differentiated digital and business transformation partner with offerings ranging from digital transformation solutions to enterprise technology, business process services, and cybersecurity solutions. Powered by 3000 employees, they are headquartered in Singapore with a significant presence in India (Chennai and Bengaluru), the U.S., and the UK. Mindsprint has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work Certified™ company that combines talent, technology, and insights to reimagine business and technology transformation.

Mindsprint is a part of the Olam Group, a leading food and agribusiness supplying food ingredients, feed, and fiber to over 22,000 customers worldwide. It is supported by a global team of more than 82,000 employees across more than 60 countries. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, Olam Group currently ranks among the top 30 largest primary listed companies in terms of market capitalization on SGX-ST. Since June 2020, Olam Group has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series, a global sustainable investment index series developed by FTSE Russell, following a rigorous assessment of Olam's supply chain activities, impact on the environment, and governance transparency. Mindsprint is an independent digital solutions and business services provider that continues to support Olam and the entities while also focusing on new customers.

More information on Olam can be found at www.olamgroup.com and Mindsprint at www.mindsprint.com | in.linkedin.com/company/mindsprint

