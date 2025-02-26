BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 26: Mindteck (India) Limited (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Babu Ramanathan as Senior Vice President, Global Delivery. With an impressive career spanning 30 years in IT leadership, operational excellence, and strategic advising, Babu brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.

A BE graduate from BITS, Pilani, Babu has worked extensively with Indian IT service and product organizations, SaaS startups, and offshore captives. His specialization in global delivery, cost optimization, business consulting, GRC, vendor management, mergers & acquisitions, digitization (AI, ML, NLP), HR, and strategic sourcing makes him a valuable addition to Mindteck's leadership team.

Before joining Mindteck,Babu served as the Founder and CEO of SimpliGrow IT Solutions, where he successfully led growth initiatives and innovation strategies. He has also held key leadership roles at UST Global, Wipro, Tesco, and other renowned organizations.

Anand Balakrishnan, Managing Director and CEO stated: "I am thrilled to welcome Babu to our executive team, his extensive experience and deep understanding of global delivery operations will be instrumental in driving our company's growth, optimizing service excellence, and advancing our strategic objectives."

As Senior Vice President, Global Delivery, Babu will lead Mindteck's delivery strategies, focusing on enhancing operational efficiencies, strengthening client relationships, and fostering innovation in IT solutions.

"I am excited to join Mindteck at such a pivotal time in its journey," said Babu. "I look forward to working with the talented team to drive innovation, deliver value to clients, and support the company's vision for global excellence." For more information, contact gnana.murthy@mindteck.com.

About Mindteck

Mindteck is a global engineering and technology solutions company devoted to delivering knowledge that matters to help clients compete, innovate and propel forward along the digital continuum. The company's legacy expertise in embedded systems, enterprise applications and testing are a powerful complement to competencies in digital engineering, including cloud, IoT and cybersecurity, as well as data engineering services such as AI/ML and analytics. Since its establishment in 1991, Mindteck's clientele has included top-tier Fortune 1000 companies, start-ups, leading universities, and government entities. The company is publicly traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE 517344) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE Mindteck).

Founding Member: The Atlas of Economic Complexity' for the Center for International Development (CID) at Harvard University.

Office Locations: India, United States, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Bahrain, Germany and United Kingdom.

Development Centers: Kolkata and Bengaluru, India. Mindteck continues to be compliant to ISO International standards for QMS & ISMS while utilizing CMMI version 1.3 Dev framework for high maturity engineering & support processes.

