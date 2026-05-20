Business News | Mindteck Reports Financial Results for the Financial Year 2025-26

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 20: Mindteck (India) Limited (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, reported its audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

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The company's consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs. 103.91 crore as against Rs. 100.46 crore for the previous quarter ended December 31, 2025, and Rs. 104.02 crore for the corresponding quarter ended March 31, 2025. Consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at Rs. 10.16 crore as against a profit of Rs. 5.05 crore for the previous quarter ended December 31, 2025, and Rs. 6.80 crore for the corresponding quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The Company's consolidated revenue for the year ended March 31, 2026, stood at Rs. 407.30 crore, compared to Rs. 424.42 crore for the previous year ended March 31, 2025, representing a year-over-year (YoY) degrowth of 4.0%. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs. 31.52 crore for the year ended March 31, 2026, compared to a consolidated net profit of Rs. 28.68 crore for the previous year ended March 31, 2025, marking an increase of 9.9%.

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The company's standalone revenue for the quarter stood at Rs. 36.92 crore as against Rs. 38.43 crore for the previous quarter ended December 31, 2025, and Rs. 38.61 crore for the corresponding quarter ended March 31, 2025. Standalone net profit for the quarter stood at Rs. 5.19 crore as against a profit of Rs. 2.17 crore for the previous quarter ended December 31, 2025, and Rs. 7.26 crore for the corresponding quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The Company's standalone Revenue for the year ended March 31, 2026, was Rs. 149.65 crore, as against Rs. 155.09 crore for the previous year ended March 31, 2025, representing a year-over-year (YoY) degrowth of 3.5%. Standalone Net profit for the year ended March 31, 2026, stood at Rs. 17.40 crore (Includes exceptional items of Rs. 5.30 crore-impact of new labour code) as compared to a profit of Rs. 18.82 crore for the previous year ended March 31, 2025, marking a decrease of 7.6%.

The Chairman of the Board, Mr. Javed Gaya, commented: "While the past year reflected a weaker revenue performance, we remained firmly focused on operational discipline, cost efficiency and product innovation. Our proactive measures enabled us to protect profitability and reinforce margins, underscoring the organization's resilience and adaptability in a turbulent environment. We continue to stay focused on creating long-term value while navigating near-term challenges."

Adding to this, Karim Dhanani, the CEO, said, "The decline in revenue is primarily attributed to the divestiture of low-margin business. Despite this, we delivered a 9.9% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs. 31.52 crore, demonstrating that our focus on higher-quality revenue and disciplined cost management is yielding tangible results. The momentum carried into Q4, where consolidated net profit reached Rs. 10.16 crore -- our strongest quarter of the year. We remain confident that the strategic actions taken this year have built a stronger, more profitable foundation for sustained growth going forward."

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