Business News | MINI Launches 'Made in India' Countryman C, SUV at Rs 47.50 Lakh

New Delhi, [India] June 17 (ANI): British automotive brand 'MINI' has launched the all-new Countryman C in India, and for the first time the company's SUV will be 'Made in India' with local production at BMW Group Plant Chennai. The petrol variant went live for sale on Wednesday, with bookings open at all MINI India authorized dealerships and deliveries commencing immediately, the company said.

The Countryman C is offered exclusively in the 'Favoured Pack' trim at an ex-showroom price of Rs 47,50,000. It comes in five colors: British Racing Green, Smokey Green, Nanuq White, Slate Blue and Chilli Red, with a standard Jet Black roof and 19-inch Kaleido Spoke Two-Tone alloys

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MINI called the new model "definitively 'a new kind of BIG'" that "beautifully evolves the traditional MINI silhouette into a commanding SUV with a bold look and a highly practical cabin tailored for family adventures, all while remaining entirely true to our iconic go-kart feeling." Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, "We are thrilled that this car will now be made in India, strategically strengthening the portfolio and offering an absolutely great value proposition. The Countryman C is tailor-made for individuals who demand robust utility and everyday versatility, but still want to make a distinct, expressive statement."

The SUV claims best-in-segment height and ground clearance, with dominating proportions and short overhangs that give it an "unmistakably powerful presence on the road," according to the company.

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Power comes from a 1.5L petrol engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo technology, delivering 115 kW/156 hp and 240 Nm torque, mated to a 7-speed Double Clutch Steptronic Sport transmission. Inside, MINI has moved to "Charismatic Simplicity" with a minimalist cabin centered on a 240mm Circular OLED touchscreen running MINI Operating System 9.

Key features include a Head-up Display, Digital Key Plus, Harman Kardon 12-speaker system, panorama glass sunroof, seat massage for the driver, and eight MINI Experience Modes from 'Go-Kart Mode' to 'Green Mode'. Boot space is 505 litres, expandable to 1450 litres with foldable rear seats.

Safety is covered by a 5-star Euro NCAP rating and standard ADAS Level 1 features including Parking Assistant Plus with 360° camera and Cruise Control.

Through MINI Smart Finance, it can be bought at a monthly instalment of Rs 56,990 with zero down payment. The company is also offering a segment-best assured buyback value of up to 66% at the end of three years. (ANI)

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