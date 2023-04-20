Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], April 20 (ANI/SRV): Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital announces the availability of minimally invasive techniques for the treatment of varicose veins by one of the best endovascular surgeons in Vadodara, Dr Sumit Kapadia. These techniques provide a safe and effective way to treat varicose veins, a common condition affecting millions of people worldwide.

Varicose veins are swollen, twisted veins that can be seen just under the surface of the skin. They usually occur in the legs and can cause pain, swelling, and discomfort. Varicose veins are caused by weakened valves and veins in the legs, which can lead to blood pooling in the veins.

Traditionally, varicose veins have been treated using surgical procedures that involve removing the affected veins. While effective, these procedures can be invasive, painful, and require a significant amount of recovery time. Minimally invasive techniques, on the other hand, use small incisions and advanced technology to treat varicose veins without the need for surgery.

Dr Sumit Kapadia is one of the best vascular surgeons in Vadodara. He is an MBBS triple gold medalist from Baroda Medical College. He obtained his general surgical training and senior residency from SSG Hospital, Baroda. Later, he underwent super-speciality training in vascular & endovascular surgery from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi in 2005 which is one of the topmost institutes in India. He has extensive experience in performing minimally invasive procedures for the treatment of varicose veins. Dr Sumit is also an expert in using state-of-the-art technology to perform procedures such as endovenous laser ablation and radiofrequency ablation.

Endovenous laser ablation is a minimally invasive procedure that uses laser energy to heat and seal off the affected vein. Radiofrequency ablation uses radiofrequency energy to heat and collapse the vein. Both procedures are performed under local anaesthesia and can be completed in less than an hour.

The benefits of minimally invasive techniques for the treatment of varicose veins are numerous. These techniques are safer than traditional surgery, with a lower risk of complications. They also offer faster recovery times, with most patients able to return to their normal activities within a few days of the procedure.

Dr Kapadia explains, "Minimally invasive techniques for the treatment of varicose veins have revolutionized the way we approach this condition. These procedures are safe and effective, and offer patients a faster recovery time compared to traditional surgery. At Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital, we are committed to providing our patients with the best possible care, and we are thrilled to offer these advanced techniques for the treatment of varicose veins."

Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital is a state-of-the-art facility that offers a wide range of medical services, including cardiology, neurology, orthopaedics, and more. The hospital is equipped with the latest technology and staffed by a team of highly skilled medical professionals and has some of the best varicose vein surgeons in Vadodara.

The availability of minimally invasive techniques for the treatment of varicose veins at Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital is a significant development in the field of vascular surgery. Patients who suffer from varicose veins can now benefit from these advanced procedures and enjoy faster recovery times and better outcomes.

Patients who are interested in learning more about these minimally invasive techniques and are looking for varicose veins specialists in Vadodara can schedule a consultation with Dr Sumit Kapadia at Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital. During the consultation, Dr Kapadia will evaluate the patient's condition and recommend the best course of treatment based on their individual needs.

The innovation of minimally invasive techniques for the treatment of varicose veins is a significant advancement in the field of vascular surgery. With the expertise of Dr Sumit Kapadia and the state-of-the-art facilities at Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital, patients can rest assured that they will receive the best possible care for their condition. Dr Sumit Kapadia is available on +917203034017 for consultations at Aadicura Multispeciality Hospital, Vadodara.

