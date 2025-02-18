NewsVoir

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 18: IIT Jammu successfully concluded a three-day series of entrepreneurship and innovation events from February 15 to 17, 2025, bringing together industry leaders, investors, researchers, educators, and students from across the country. The highlight of the event was the visit of Honorable Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, who served as the Chief Guest, engaging with students, faculty, and industry leaders while emphasizing the importance of research and innovation in national progress. The events-Udyamitsav 2025, Nava-Pravartan Expo, and Pragyan-served as a testament to IIT Jammu's commitment to fostering research, technological advancements, and entrepreneurial growth.

Also Read | International Masters League T20 2025: Teams, Squads, Match Timings, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and You Need to Know About Inaugural Edition of Tournament.

Udyamitsav 2025, held on February 15, focused on enhancing entrepreneurial synergy by bridging the gap between students and industry. The festival featured high-impact discussions, competitions, and interactive sessions, including a Founders Panel Discussion where entrepreneurs shared insights on start-up scaling, funding strategies, and overcoming market challenges. The Pitchers Competition provided students with a platform to showcase their business ideas, while the CXO Roundtable simulated real-world leadership scenarios, allowing participants to engage in strategic decision-making.

A key highlight of Udyamitsav was the Masterclass on Venture Investing conducted by Saksham Kotiya from Master's Union, which offered students a deep dive into the world of investment strategies. The Influencers Connect segment brought together content creators and digital entrepreneurs to discuss branding and audience engagement. Additionally, interactive events like the IPL Auction-a strategic bidding simulation-and the Zerodha Varsity Quiz, which tested financial literacy, added an engaging dimension to the event. The Investors Panel Discussion, featuring notable venture capitalists, provided insights into funding and business scalability. Entrepreneurs and market leaders such as Khalid Wani, Yash Jain, and Ishan Sukul shared their experiences, making the event a valuable learning opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs. The festival concluded on a lighter note with a stand-up comedy performance by Madhur Virli.

Also Read | Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About PAK vs NZ CT Cricket Match in Karachi.

The Nava-Pravartan Expo, held on February 16 and 17, showcased cutting-edge advancements across various sectors, including AI & Robotics, Renewable Energy, Healthcare & Biotech, Aerospace & Defense Technology, Climate & Agriculture Technology, and Computer Science & Advanced Manufacturing. Serving as a collaborative platform for academia and industry, the expo emphasized IIT Jammu's vision of "Technology for Impact," highlighting innovations with real-world applications.

Pragyan, the third major event of the series, was dedicated to fostering STEM education among school students. With participation from over 2,000 students representing more than 100 schools, the event featured hands-on learning experiences in AI labs, drone research centers, and advanced manufacturing labs. Interactive workshops on emerging technologies and a Principals' Conclave discussing the integration of modern technology into school curriculums were key elements of Pragyan, inspiring young minds to pursue careers in science and technology.

The highlight of the concluding day was the visit of Honorable Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, who served as the Chief Guest at IIT Jammu's mega event. Engaging with students, faculty, and industry leaders, Dr. Singh emphasized the role of research and innovation in national progress and lauded IIT Jammu's rapid growth and infrastructure development. He majorly focused on the ongoing productive research culture at IIT Jammu where he was briefed by the Director, IIT Jammu: Prof. Manoj Singh Gaur in presence of various faculty members. Prof. Gaur briefed Honourable Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh ji regarding the institute evolution and achievements. Addressing the media, he reinforced India's commitment to becoming a global leader in innovation and technology, acknowledging IIT Jammu's role in bridging academia and industry to drive impactful change.

The successful execution of these landmark events was made possible by the dedicated efforts of the organizing team, including Dr. Vijay Pal, Dr. Ravi Kumar Arun, and key coordinators Dr. Shanmugadas, Dr. Vinay Sharma, Dr. Ankit Kathuria, Dr. Navneet Kumar, Dr. Pratik Kumar, and Prof. MT Arvind.

By hosting Udyamitsav, the Nava-Pravartan Expo, and Pragyan, IIT Jammu has further cemented its position as a hub for entrepreneurship, research, and technological advancements. The event series not only strengthened industry-academia collaboration but also provided a platform to inspire the next generation of innovators, reaffirming IIT Jammu's commitment to driving progress in India's scientific and entrepreneurial landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)