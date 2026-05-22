Business News | Minister Hardeep Puri Discusses Ramping Up Hydrocarbon Exploration, Energy Transition Pathways with Kearney Global MD

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri held discussions with Bob Willen, Global Managing Director, A.T. Kearney and his team on the evolving situation in global energy markets, strategies to ramp up exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and India's energy transition pathways.

In a post on X, the minister said, "Held a productive discussion with Mr. Bob Willen, Global MD of Kearney and his team yesterday on the evolving situation in energy markets, strategies to ramp up exploration & production of hydrocarbons and energy transition pathways for India."

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The discussions come amid continuing volatility in global energy markets and growing focus on strengthening energy security, increasing domestic hydrocarbon production and advancing cleaner energy transition strategies.According to the government data, India is the world's third-largest consumer of crude oil, highlighting the growing importance of energy security, hydrocarbon exploration and cleaner energy transition for the country's economic growth and industrial activity. With India's energy demand projected to grow faster than most major economies through 2035, the country is expected to account for over 23 per cent of global incremental energy demand by 2050.

Against this backdrop, the government has been focusing on reforms across the hydrocarbons sector, expansion of energy infrastructure and cleaner energy pathways to strengthen supply security and support long-term economic growth. The hydrocarbons sector includes upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage infrastructure, and downstream refining and fuel distribution operations.

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At the same time, the country has also accelerated renewable energy expansion and achieved 50 per cent of its cumulative installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources in June 2025, five years ahead of its 2030 target under the Paris Agreement commitments. (ANI)

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