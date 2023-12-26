ATK

New Delhi [India], December 26: Ministry of Appetite(MOA), a distinguished restaurant in Noida, celebrated the true spirit of Christmas by organising a heartwarming event for underprivileged school children from Raise India Foundation, a Delhi-based NGO. Christmas is a reflection of the love and selflessness taught by the Savior. The true essence of Christmas lies in giving rather than receiving, as it brings forth the complete joy of the season. It fosters a sense of kindness towards others, prompting us to extend love and assistance to those who are less fortunate.

This special initiative, led by the dedicated team at Ministry of Appetite(MOA), aimed to bring joy and create lasting memories for the children during the festive season.

On the occasion of Christmas, Ministry of Appetite opened its doors to welcome the young souls from Raise India Foundation for a delightful lunch experience. The event focused on providing a delicious meal and creating a warm, festive atmosphere, giving these children a memorable Christmas they might not otherwise experience.

The menu was thoughtfully curated to cater to the preferences of the young guests, ensuring a delightful gastronomic experience. The dedicated team at Ministry of Appetite worked tirelessly to create a welcoming ambiance, complete with festive decorations and a joyful atmosphere.

Seema Singh, Founder of Ministry of Appetite, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, saying, "Christmas is a time for spreading joy and kindness. We are honoured to provide these underprivileged children with a special moment during the festive season. Ministry of Appetite believes in the power of community and the positive impact we can make through such initiatives."

Christmas was marked by smiles, laughter, and the shared joy of the holiday season. The children not only enjoyed a scrumptious meal but also participated in festive activities organised by Ministry of Appetite, making the occasion truly memorable.

Jaipal Singh Malik, Director, Raise India Foundation, conveyed their appreciation for the thoughtful event. "We are grateful to Ministry of Appetite for opening their hearts to our children and providing them with a wonderful Christmas experience. Such gestures go a long way in making a positive impact on the lives of these young ones. Right from welcoming them to serving them really nutritious and delicious meal, with so much love and motivating them to attend school regularly and study hard, this Christmas was definitely made special for them".

This initiative by Ministry of Appetite exemplifies the restaurant's commitment to giving back to the community and creating meaningful connections. Ministry of Appetite continues to explore avenues to contribute to social causes and make a positive difference in the lives of those in need.

Venue: Ministry of Appetite, 3rd Floor at Kesri Plaza, Sector 104, Noida

